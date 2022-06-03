Walker - Episode 2.18 - S...

A weekly feature highlighting the best quotes on TV as picked by the SpoilerTV team. We'd love to hear your picks too so please sound off in the comments below. Derry Girls - Folie-lex 1. Sister Michael: "The conflict here has led to so many terrible atrocities...and now we must add your play to that list. Just one message this morning girls, quite an important one: as Jenny's AWFUL PLAY just alluded to a referendum is about to take place, the outcome of which could change the course of history. To those of you who have already turned eighteen I strongly urge you to exercise your right to vote. It's your future. Take it seriously. On the other hand, and I cannot stress this enough, I have absolutely no interest whatsoever in any of your other so called rights. I don't want to hear your thoughts on the workload, or the uniform, or the fact that you have to occasionally do my ironing. Our Lady Emaculate is not a democracy. It is a dictatorship. My house, my rules. Is that understood?"

