ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Walker - Episode 2.18 - S...

spoilertv.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCordell (Jared Padalecki) and James (Coby Bell) make a...

gallery.spoilertv.com

Comments / 0

Related
FanSided

Blue Bloods Season 13 is not coming to CBS in June 2022

We know Blue Bloods Season 13 is happening, but we have to wait a while for the new episodes. It’s not coming to CBS this month. The good news is we know there’s going to be a 13th season of Blue Bloods. CBS gave us the great news shortly before the Upfronts. Arguably, the renewal wasn’t that surprising. However, CBS did make the shocking decision to cancel Magnum PI, and we thought that Friday night drama was going to be renewed too.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Fargo - Season 5 - Juno Temple, Jon Hamm & Jennifer Jason Leigh To Star

Juno Temple (Ted Lasso), Jon Hamm (Mad Men) and Jennifer Jason Leigh (Atypical) are set as leads in the upcoming fifth installment of Fargo, FX’s acclaimed limited series created and executive produced by Noah Hawley. As usual, Hawley is not revealing much about the plot of the new season,...
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Coby Bell
Person
Jared Padalecki
Person
James
spoilertv.com

MOVIES: Scream 6 - News Roundup

Word began to leak on the convention circuit with Campbell, and she says today, “Sadly I won’t be making the next Scream film.”. “As a woman I have had to work extremely hard in my career to establish my value, especially when it comes to Scream,” the actress says about her turn in the $744M-plus grossing global franchise, “I felt the offer that was presented to me did not equate to the value I have brought to the franchise.”
MOVIES
spoilertv.com

Ms. Marvel - Season 1 - Open Discussion + Poll

Season 1 of Ms. Marvel has started airing on Disney+. This post will be bumped during the season as new episodes are released. Let us know your thoughts as the season progresses in the comments below and vote in the poll. NOTE: Obviously people will be posting their thoughts/reactions to...
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Vikings: Valhalla - Season 3 - Goran Visnjic Joins Cast

Timeless and ER star Goran Visnjic is joining the cast of Vikings: Valhalla for a major multi-year arc. Making his debut in Season 3 of the Netflix series, he will play Erik the Red, the legendary Viking father of Leif Eriksson (Sam Corlett) and Freydis (Frida Gustavsson), who is living in exile in Greenland for crimes he committed in Iceland and Norway.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Quote of the Month - May

A weekly feature highlighting the best quotes on TV as picked by the SpoilerTV team. We'd love to hear your picks too so please sound off in the comments below. Derry Girls - Folie-lex 1. Sister Michael: "The conflict here has led to so many terrible atrocities...and now we must add your play to that list. Just one message this morning girls, quite an important one: as Jenny's AWFUL PLAY just alluded to a referendum is about to take place, the outcome of which could change the course of history. To those of you who have already turned eighteen I strongly urge you to exercise your right to vote. It's your future. Take it seriously. On the other hand, and I cannot stress this enough, I have absolutely no interest whatsoever in any of your other so called rights. I don't want to hear your thoughts on the workload, or the uniform, or the fact that you have to occasionally do my ironing. Our Lady Emaculate is not a democracy. It is a dictatorship. My house, my rules. Is that understood?"
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
spoilertv.com

Irma Vep - Season 1 - Open Discussion + Poll

Season 1 of Irma Vep has started airing on HBO. This post will be bumped during the season as new episodes are released. Let us know your thoughts as the season progresses in the comments below and vote in the poll. NOTE: Obviously people will be posting their thoughts/reactions to...
TV & VIDEOS
spoilertv.com

Scene Of The Month - May 2022 + POLL

A monthly feature in which we're trying to find the most compelling, best acted, written, directed and just generally great, memorable scenes that we've seen in the past month. 9-1-1: LONE STAR, "A Bright and Cloudless Morning", May 16, 2022, Actors: Ronen Rubinstein, Rafael L. Silva, The Scene: TK and...
TV & VIDEOS
spoilertv.com

Becoming Elizabeth - Episode 1.03 - Either Learn Or Be Silent - Press Release

EPISODE 103 - Either Learn Or Be Silent. Elizabeth’s decision to side with one sibling leaves the Lord Protector Somerset trying to maintain the balance between the two opposing religions. As Catherine’s sworn enemy the Catholic Bishop Stephen Gardiner is released from the Tower, Elizabeth is horrified by the chain reaction she has unwittingly begun.
TV SERIES
spoilertv.com

Tiny Beautiful Things - Ordered to Series by Hulu - Kathryn Hahn to Star

Hulu has gone straight to series on an eight-episode drama based on the author’s best-seller, Tiny Beautiful Things with Kathryn Hahn set to star. The half-hour series, which was previously in development at HBO back in 2015, also marks a reunion for the Disney-backed streamer with Little Fires Everywhere exec producers Witherspoon and Liz Tigelaar.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Sports
spoilertv.com

The Imperfects - First Look Promo

A Coming of Rage story coming to Netflix in 2022. Three twenty somethings were turned into monsters by evil scientists against their will. Now they’re on the hunt for the mad-man responsible in hopes of reversing the side-effects… but also they’re being chased by a government agency, dealing with college applications, teenage romance, random monster mutations, and all of sorts of coming of age related dramas. Oh, and the government agency has tanks.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy