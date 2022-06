A couple was shocked when they received a statement from their electricity supplier, Ovo, projecting their annual bill to be £40,052 – more than 20 times the energy price cap.They queried the estimate with Ovo and the supplier admitted it had made a mistake: the figure was supposed to be £52,235.Energy bills may have risen by around half in recent months due to the huge hike in the price cap but few households in Britain should expect to be paying more than £2,000 a year.The couple in question, from Nethy Bridge in the Cairngorms, said they expected their annual...

