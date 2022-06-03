ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

A Spectrum Cable Guy Killed Betty Thomas in 2019. Her Family Says the Company Is to Blame.

By Jacob Vaughn
Dallas Observer
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBetty Jo McClain Thomas, 83, thought her Spectrum cable guy had just come to make repairs when she let him into her Las Colinas home. A family Christmas and birthday party was scheduled that night in 2019, but Thomas didn’t show. When her family went to check on her, they found...

CBS DFW

1 adult, 3 children injured in Fort Worth car accident involving pedestrians

FORT WORTH (CBSDFW.COM) — At least four people, including three children, were hospitalized after a vehicle involved in a collision veered into a group of pedestrians in Fort Worth.Fort Worth police said that on Sunday, June 5 at about 5:41 p.m., officers were dispatched to the intersection of McCart Avenue and Sycamore School Road following a major accident that involved multiple pedestrians.Fort Worth Fire Department and MedStar units also responded to the scene.When they arrived, the officers learned that two vehicles, a "passenger vehicle" and an SUV, had collided. One of the vehicles then veered into a group of pedestrians that included an adult and three children.The adult was taken to Harris Downtown in critical condition. The three children were transported to Cook Children's. Two of the children are believed to be in critical condition.Police are continuing to investigate.This is a developing story. Check beck with CBS 11 for further updates.
FORT WORTH, TX
People

Texas Man Admits to Destroying Estimated $5 Million of Art at Museum to Vent Anger Toward Girlfriend: Police

A 21-year-old man was arrested after allegedly breaking into the Dallas Museum of Art on Wednesday night and destroying an estimated $5 million worth of ancient artifacts. According to police, Brian Hernandez allegedly told security guards that "he got mad at his girl so he broke in and started destroying property," KXAS, KDFW and The Dallas Morning News reported.
DALLAS COUNTY, TX
CBS DFW

Dallas police bring on first electronic storage detection dog in North Texas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) - The Dallas Police Department has a new officer.  Brought on as the first electronic storage detection dog in North Texas, Remi is trained to find electronics like thumb drives, cell phones and microSD cards.  In a tweet, the Dallas Police Department said that Remi and her handler are assigned to Internet Crimes Against Children, but will respond across North Texas when needed.  Remi is also trained as a companion and support canine for Dallas police. 
DALLAS, TX
garlandjournal.com

Buy Black Business Spotlight: South Dallas Smiles

Masks are coming off and some of us are ready, but some of us would benefit from a visit to South Dallas Smiles at​ 4432 Malcolm X Blvd. Just give them a call at 214-565-4330 South Dallas Smiles Dental is a general dental office that has been performing all types of preventive dentistry. Dr. Demetra Jones does extractions, both simple and surgical, as well as root canals and crowns. It’s important to note that even if you do not have any teeth, South Dallas Smiles can get you to smile again by replacing missing teeth using partials, dentures, and bridges. There’s so much more. Give them a call and share your beautiful smile.
DALLAS, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Fort Worth Good Samaritan Stabbed in Convenience Store Scuffle

A Fort Worth man is recovering after he stepped in to help a convenience store clerk and wound up stabbed by the man he hoped to protect her from. Bryce Baker said he’d often stopped at the Chevron gas station near I-35 and Berry Street, which he stopped at with his family around 5:30 Monday evening.
FORT WORTH, TX
fox4news.com

14-year-old killed in Dallas shooting

DALLAS - A 14-year-old is dead after an overnight shooting in Dallas that also injured another person. The shooting happened just before 1 a.m. Saturday, in the 4900 block of Alton Avenue. Police said responding officers found two male victims who had been shot. Both were taken to a local...
DALLAS, TX
WFAA

Meet Remi, North Texas' 1st electronic storage detection dog

DALLAS — Dallas, meet Remi. She's one of the "goodest" girls sniffing around our area! Dallas PD said Remi is the first electronic storage detection dog in North Texas. Remi is trained to find electronics, such as thumb drives, cell phones and tiny microSD cards. Remi and her handler are assigned to the Dallas PD Internet Crimes Against Children, but will respond across North Texas when needed, the department said.
DALLAS, TX
KWTX

Central Texas jail inmate dies after he hung himself in suicide-watch room, sheriff says

WACO, Texas (KWTX) - The Texas Rangers are investigating what authorities say is the suicide of a McLennan County Jail inmate. Sheriff Parnell McNamara said Jesse James Evans, 25, of Waco, was brought to jail by Waco Police Dept. officers around 7 p.m. Friday on charges of assault/family violence, resisting arrest, interference with a 911 call, and for probation violations.
WACO, TX
CBS DFW

2 women injured in shooting on Greenville Avenue in Dallas

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Two women were hospitalized in Dallas after an altercation led to a shooting on Greenville Avenue.Police said that on June 5, 2022 at about 1:00 a.m., officers responded to a shooting call from 3600 Greenville Avenue.When they arrived, they learned that the female suspect had gotten into a "disturbance" with the two victims and shot them.Both victims were taken to a local hospital in stable condition.The suspect is still at large, and the investigation is ongoing.
DALLAS, TX

