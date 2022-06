PARKERSBURG — Trulieve, one of the largest cannabis companies in the United States, recently announced the opening of two new West Virginia locations. With the addition of Parkersburg and South Charleston - both locations celebrated their grand openings May 21 - Trulieve now operates four dispensaries throughout West Virginia, with another five locations scheduled to open before the end of 2022.

