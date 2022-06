10) Dirk Nowitzki (Forward, Dallas Mavericks), 2011. Dirk Nowitzki earned his only championship playing against “the Heatles,” the Miami super team formed when perennial All-Stars LeBron James and Chris Bosh took their talents to South Beach to join Dwyane Wade, yet another perennial All-Star. Game 1 of the series immediately gave the oddsmakers reason for concern. In a tense, low-scoring affair in Miami, Nowitzki used a splint to shrug off an in-game torn tendon in his left hand before hitting the game-winner with the very hand he injured. He then won Game 4 despite having a sinus infection and a fever of 101F, confirming his now undisputed ability to play excellently through trying circumstances.

