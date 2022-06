NOBLE CO., Ind. – (ADAMS) – The Indiana Department of Transportation has announced the closure of S.R. 109 between Wolf Lake and Columbia City. Crews will be replacing a culvert pipe between 475 S and E 400 S. Work is expected to start on or after June 6 with work expected to last until June 13. All work is weather-dependent and schedules are subject to change.

COLUMBIA CITY, IN ・ 1 DAY AGO