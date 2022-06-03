ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Reactions: Elon Musk's 'super bad feeling' about the economy

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19GsFy_0fzC0qS800

FRANKFURT, June 3 (Reuters) - Tesla (TSLA.O) Chief Executive Elon Musk told top managers he had a "super bad feeling" about the economy and that the electric carmaker needed to cut staff by about 10%, according to an internal email seen by Reuters. read more

The email, titled "pause all hiring worldwide", was sent to Tesla executives on Thursday, underscoring an increasingly gloomy global economic outlook with prices soaring and war in Ukraine passing its 100th day.

The message from Musk came shortly after Jamie Dimon, chairman and chief executive of JPMorgan Chase (JPM.N), said the U.S. economy faced challenges akin to a "hurricane".

Here is reaction to the comments:

FRANK SCHWOPE, AUTOMOTIVE ANALYST WITH NORDLB:

"I see the statements as a forewarning ... in case the economy takes a turn for the worse."

"All car manufacturers are facing many problems at the moment: supply chain issues due to (coronavirus) and the Ukraine war, closures in China, supply shortages and so on."

"Since many plants have not been working at full capacity since the (coronavirus) pandemic began, planned cost-cutting measures by the car companies are quite understandable."

FIONA CINCOTTA, SENIOR FINANCIAL MARKETS ANALYST, CITY INDEX, LONDON

"Although the Fed thinks a soft landing is possible ... there are some warning signs in the economy. We know that growth is slowing and inflation remains persistently high and we know that the Fed will need to act aggressively to bring inflation back down."

"The question is - will they be able to act as aggressively as they need to, and obviously Elon Musk doesn't think that they're going to be able to, without putting the economy into a deep recession. China slowdown is an added problem."

LORENZO CODOGNO, HEAD OF LC MACRO ADVISERS AND FORMER CHIEF ECONOMIST AT THE ITALIAN TREASURY:

"It is clear that rising prices will weaken consumption. That is something we'll need to face."

"If the inflation flare-up ... starts fading at the beginning of next year ... we will probably not see as dramatic an impact on the global economy as Musk seems to indicate."

"And if the shock is temporary, companies will probably have an interest in ... not losing human capital."

DANIEL IVES, MANAGING DIRECTOR AND SENIOR TECH ANALYST, WEDBUSH SECURITIES

"Street will clearly read this message negatively at first blush," Ives wrote on Twitter.

"Elephant in the room now remains the radio silence on Twitter deal. Musk more negative on economy, what’s next in Twitter saga."

CARSTEN BRZESKI, GLOBAL HEAD OF MACROECONOMIC RESEARCH, ING

"Musk's bad feeling is shared by many people."

"We're talking about stagnation and a global economy which has to go through significant structural change, such as decarbonisation, deglobalisation and adjusting to older societies."

"But we are not talking about global recession. We expect a cooling of the global economy towards the end of the year. The U.S. will cool off, while China and Europe are not going to rebound."

"Laying off workers, however, is not the best reaction. We will need skilled workers more than ever in the future. This could turn into firing and then hiring," he said.

FRANCOIS SAVARY, CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER, PRIME PARTNERS

"At the end of the day it's easy to make such comments. Everyone has fears but there is no sign yet to justify such a negative outlook."

"There is a risk of recession yes ... but ... you need to see numbers heading in that direction and so far there are none."

"It will depend a lot on what happens in the labour market. If we have a significant deterioration of U.S. labour markets over the summer, then ... there is a risk of recession next year."

Reporting by John O'Donnell in Frankfurt, Sujata Rao in London, Chavi Mehta and Medha Singh in Bangalore and Elvira Pollina in Milan; Editing by Mark Potter and Carmel Crimmins

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 5

Leesah
4d ago

Anyone who works, has a mortgage, buys groceries, fills up their gas tank, can actually see that the economy has taken a nosedive. The American economy was booming under Trump. I hope people now understand that you should vote on policy, not personality. Every country needs to do what is best for them.

Reply
3
Related
Daily Mail

World’s richest man Elon Musk says recession would be a ‘GOOD’ thing because it’ll hurt lazy work-from-home crowd and ‘foolish’ business owners he says deserve to go bankrupt

Elon Musk said a recession would be 'good' for the economy because it'll hurt work-from-home fans and 'foolish' business owners he believes deserve to go bankrupt. The Tesla billionaire, 50 - who is worth $218billion - has never been shy about sharing his opinions on Twitter and said he thought a recession would be a 'good thing' when asked on Thursday.
ECONOMY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
Person
Jamie Dimon
americanmilitarynews.com

Here’s what Delta Force vets say you should do if US is invaded

In an interview with the Daily Caller published Thursday, veterans of the U.S. Army’s elite Delta Force unit shared their advice on how U.S. citizens should respond if the U.S. is ever invaded by a hostile foreign power. Daily Caller sports and entertainment editor David Hookstead and his panel...
MILITARY
Fortune

A record 68% of American households said their savings could cover a $400 emergency in 2021

Sign up for the Fortune Features email list so you don’t miss our biggest features, exclusive interviews, and investigations. Last year was a banner year for many American households: Financial well-being reached an all-time high in 2021, as did the share of households that said they could cover a $400 emergency with their savings, according to the Federal Reserve.
INCOME TAX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#U S Economy#World Economy#Jpmorgan Chase#Automotive#Nordlb#Fed
The Independent

Elon Musk fans say they’re ‘immediately unfollowing’ tech billionaire after Channel 4 documentary

Viewers of the Channel 4 documentary Elon Musk: Superhero or Supervillain? have heaped scorn on the SpaceX founder.The documentary focused on Musk, the tech billionaire whose public behaviour and online persona have generated considerable controversy over the years.As well as highlighting Musk’s achievements, Superhero or Supervillain? delves into some of the more dubious aspects of Musk’s life and businesses, including a multi-million dollar lawsuit Musk’s company Tesla faced over allegations of racism. Viewers shared their thoughts on the series on social media, with some writing that they hadn’t known about some of the criticisms levelled at Musk until now.“Immediately...
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Tesla
Country
China
TheStreet

Elon Musk Chooses Sides on Gun Control Debate

Elon Musk is the most influential CEO in the world. The mogul with 95 million followers on Twitter is determined to use his platform to weigh in on public debates, whatever they may be. In recent months, the CEO of the electric vehicle manufacturer Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington Examiner

Who is running the Biden administration?

President Joe Biden continues to make accidental gaffes. Apparently, some are on purpose. Still, his administration continues to play janitor on an international stage. Is it Biden, whose word as the president is supposedly absolute and final? Or is it the administration handlers/Easter Bunny who contradict the president's statements at every turn?
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
TheStreet

Elon Musk Fears for His Life After Russian Threats

Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report CEO Elon Musk has never been afraid to confront his opponents publicly. From his Silicon Valley peers like recently Bill Gates, the co-founder of software giant Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Microsoft Corporation Report, to President Joe Biden, the richest man in the world fears no one. It's one of the qualities his more than 91.5 million Twitter followers admire.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

Musk Holds MacKenzie Scott Responsible for His Political Problems

Elon Musk, the CEO of Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report, can hold a deep grudge. When he falls out with someone he finds it difficult to move on. He dwells on the episode, tries to find the cause or causes of the dispute, and then shares them with his 96 million followers on the social network Twitter.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

471K+
Followers
336K+
Post
217M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy