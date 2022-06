June 6 (UPI) -- Coach Quin Snyder ended his tenure with the Utah Jazz, citing the franchise's need for a "new voice," he announced in a news release. "I strongly feel they need a new voice to continue to evolve," Snyder said Sunday. "That's it. No philosophical differences, no other reason. After eight years, I just feel it is time to move onward.

SALT LAKE CITY, UT ・ 33 MINUTES AGO