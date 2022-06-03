ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
All of South Florida under Tropical Storm Warning until further notice

By Lissette Gonzalez
 3 days ago

MIAMI - A Tropical Storm Warning and Flood Watch are in effect for all of South Florida due to the disturbance we are tracking NE of the Yucatan Peninsula.

The flood watch is in effect through Sunday morning due to the potential for 4 to 8 inches of rain with isolated higher rainfall totals possible through Monday morning.

It has not been designated as a Tropical Depression or Tropical Storm yet because it does not yet have a closed well-defined low level center of circulation. But Hurricane Hunters found it does have tropical storm force winds.

The latest advisory is forecasting a little faster forward motion across the Florida peninsula late tonight and Saturday.

The system is slightly more organized this morning and may become a Tropical Depression late morning and potentially Tropical Storm Alex by this afternoon.

The center is forecast to move across the Southwest coast of Florida by Saturday morning. However, residents in South Florida cannot focus on the forecast track or cone, as impacts from this system will extend well to the East and South of the center.

Regardless of whether it becomes a Depression or Tropical Storm, the impacts will be the same and the biggest concern for South Florida will be heavy rain and flooding.

There is also the potential for Tropical storm-force winds. Sustained winds in excess of 39 miles per hour or stronger are possible tonight into Saturday that may damage trees and lead to scattered power outages.

The National Weather service is forecasting the most likely time of arrival of Tropical Storm force winds for Southeast Florida is Saturday morning. There is also a slight risk of severe weather and tornadoes tonight into Saturday.

It is already a wet start to the weekend with widespread rain soaking much of South Florida Friday morning.

Throughout the day, rain bands and gusty squalls will increase.

This system is lopsided and the deepest moisture is to the South and East. This will lead to waves of heavy rain moving through today. Computer models are forecasting the worst weather may move in tonight around 10 or 11 pm and continue overnight.

Saturday morning storms will still be around. These will likely linger across South Florida Saturday afternoon with gradual improvement expected Saturday night once this system begins to push away from Florida.

