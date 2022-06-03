ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

UPDATE: JPMorgan Upgrades Martin Marietta Materials (MLM) to Overweight

StreetInsider.com
 3 days ago

JPMorgan analyst Adrian Heurta upgraded Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:...

www.streetinsider.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

6 Stocks To Buy That Are Near 52-Week Lows

Weakness in the S&P 500 has made life unpleasant for investors so far in 2022, but it has also created buying opportunities in a handful of high-quality stocks. Long-term investors looking to buy the dip can find plenty of stocks to buy that are at or near their lowest prices of the past year. Value investors and contrarian investors know the best time to buy is when there is blood in the streets, and 2022 has been a bloodbath on Wall Street so far, especially among high-growth tech stocks.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jpmorgan#Mlm#Overweight#Martin Marietta Materials#Streetinsider Com Premium
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For June 1, 2022

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Wall Street expects Capri Holdings Limited CPRI to report quarterly earnings at $0.82 per share on revenue of $1.41 billion after the closing bell. Capri Holdings shares rose 3.6% to $50.50 in after-hours trading. HP Inc. HPQ reported better-than-expected...
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NYSE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Stock Market
NewsBreak
Markets
CNBC

Stocks making the biggest moves midday: Coinbase, Tesla, American Airlines and more

Here are the stocks making the biggest moves in midday trading Friday. Coinbase – Shares of the cryptocurrency services provider fell 9.7% after it extended a hiring pause and said it plans to pull some accepted job offers. The freeze will last "for as long as this macro environment requires," its chief people officer said in a blog post.
STOCKS
Kiplinger

The 10 Best High-Growth Stocks to Buy

Except for energy stocks, 2022 has been a very difficult year to find any equities able to perform well in these volatile markets. And high-growth stocks have been hit especially hard. Consider this: The iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF), which tracks the performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index,...
STOCKS
Motley Fool

5 Growth Stocks That Can Build Generational Wealth by 2040

History shows that corrections and bear markets are the best time for investors to go shopping. These five innovators are perfectly positioned to outperform for patient shareholders. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s Premium Investing Services. Become a Motley Fool member today...
STOCKS
CNBC

What Cramer is watching Friday — a big call on Apple, Okta beats the shorts

Big call on Apple (AAPL): Weak App store growth in May poses risk to third-quarter estimates, says Morgan Stanley's Katy Huberty, the axe. She estimates revenue growth decelerated to 4% year over year in May, down from what she estimates to be 8% year-over-year growth in April — despite easier comparisons. Results were weaker across all regions except the United States. First App store monetization decline in two years, with only two of 10 categories showing growth. Beyond the June quarter, Huberty says App store growth could accelerate again, keeps a buy rating and a $195 price target. Still: the report is enough to bring whole Nasdaq down today.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Insiders Buy More Than $41M Of 2 Penny Stocks

US crude oil futures traded lower this morning on Thursday. Investors, meanwhile, focused on some notable insider trades. When insiders purchase or sell shares, it indicates their confidence or concern around the company's prospects. Investors and traders interested in penny stocks can consider this a factor in their overall investment or trading decision.
STOCKS
CNBC

Top Wall Street analysts are gaining more confidence in these stocks

The last week of May put our minds slightly at ease with a relief rally (or rather, a bear market rally). Nonetheless, inflation remained in the back of investors' minds no matter how hard they tried to buy-the-dip and sustain the rally. In the event that harder days are more...
STOCKS
Benzinga

StoneCo Clocks 139% Revenue Growth In Q1, Shares Soar Afterhours

StoneCo Ltd STNE reported first-quarter revenue growth of 138.6% year-over-year to R$2.07 billion, above the mid-range of the company’s guidance of R$1.85 billion and R$1.9 billion. Adjusted diluted EPS was R$0.43 per share, compared with R$0.60 in 1Q21. Financial Services segment revenue grew 107.8% Y/Y, and Software revenue increased...
STOCKS
CNBC

Cramer's lightning round: I like Lam Research over Taiwan Semiconductor

It's that time again! "Mad Money" host Jim Cramer rings the lightning round bell, which means he's giving his answers to callers' stock questions at rapid speed. Verizon Communications Inc: "I've been recommending the oils, not the telecoms." Occidental Petroleum Corp: "I would prefer to see you in Chevron." Masimo...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy