Knights Honored for their Work on the Diamond

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Marco Raya begins his season with the Mighty Mussels in a good way, with a record of four wins and only one lost as a starter. The former United South Panther tells us that his time off away from the field helped him with the success he is having this season.
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The heat is fully on in south Texas and a local school district is teaching kids the way of the water. Monday marked the first day of LISD’s Learn to Swim program which is taking place at the LISD Aquatic Center during the month of June.
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Desert air from the Mexican Plateau has stirred in enough to raise our temperature to 107F on Monday. The desert air will stir in once again during Tuesday afternoon. A layer of gulf air will deepen a little during Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures not quite as far above 100F on those afternoons. Desert air will mix in more easily during the weekend with a return of 105F heat.
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The South Texas Food Bank is continuing its efforts to make sure students are well fed during the summer months. With school out for the summer, the food bank will be distrubting free grab n go meals starting on Monday, June 6. The drive-thru meal distribution...
A groundbreaking ceremony was held to celebrate the construction of Juan Roberto Ramirez Middle School on the morning of June 3, 2022. The new campus will be located at 402 Aquero Blvd. The school mascot is the rattlesnake, and the school colors are red and silver. United ISD Board member...
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Gas prices are on the rise once again and it’s not going away anytime soon. According to A.A.A., the average price at the pump is $4.56., that’s a roughly two-dollar increase compared to last year. Locally, the average price of gas is at $4.48...
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Public safety, projects, and appointments will all be topics of conversation during Monday’s City Council meeting. According to the agenda, City Council will consider the appointment of a new health authority. In light of the recent tragedy in Uvalde, Texas, the council will also discuss...
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Local students who are thinking about pursuing higher education have one less problem to worry about and that’s the cost of tuition. The Texas A&M University System has announced it will not increase tuition for the upcoming fall semester. The decision impacts all 11 universities...
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A man is arrested in connection to a death that was reported in El Cenizo last week where authorities suspected foul play. The Webb County Sheriff’s Office arrested 28-year-old Angel Javier Fernandez for the death of 54-year-old Rolando Lopez who was found unresponsive inside a bathroom at a home located at the 600 block of Rosales Street.
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A group of Laredo Border Patrol agents are recognized for going above and beyond in their line of duty. Laredo Sector Acting Deputy Chief Patrol Agent Greg Burwell travelled to the Freer Border Patrol Station for a special recognition ceremony. Acting Deputy Chief Burwell and Patrol...
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A deadly discovery was made by La Salle County Sheriff’s Office over the weekend. Authorities have released new details about a tractor trailer that was found on mile marker 56 near Artesia Wells late Friday night. Officials say they received a call from inside the...
LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Dozens of families lined up on Monday morning to get a free meal courtesy of our local food bank. The South Texas Food Bank will be providing free meals to kids across the area during the summer months as part of its ‘Grab N Go Meals’ program.
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Local authorities need your help locating a man wanted for a slew of charges including aggravated assault. The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 32-year-old Miguel Angel Salinas. He is five feet, eleven inches, weighs 135 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair.
I have been through some small towns in my travels, but I don't think I have seen a smaller town than this one. Welcome to Guerra, Texas, population 6. You read that right, population 6. Guerra is in southwest Jim Hogg County, located in the Rio Grande Valley near Randado.
COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Rio Grande Valley are going up. Again. As hospital admissions are trending up in the United States, so too in the Valley the number of patients hospitalized due to COVID-19 have increased. On Monday, there were 38 people in hospitals throughout the Valley due to COVID,...
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Local authorities need your help locating a couple of men wanted for aggravated robbery. Laredo Police are searching for 43-year-old Reymundo Rodriguez and 34-year-old Ruben David Lecea. According to police, the two allegedly robbed an eight-liner business at gunpoint on Highway 83. If you have any information...
LAREDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A former Customs and Border Protection (CBP) supervisor is charged with stealing money from the U.S. government, announced the U.S. District Court-Southern District of Texas. According to a news release, Alfonso Gonzalez is expected to make his initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Diana Song Quiroga on June 6. On June […]
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo Police need your help locating a man wanted for forgery. Law enforcement officers are searching for 28-year-old Jose Francisco Martinez III. The incident happened on March 2017 when officers were called out to a restaurant located at the 4200 block of Zapata Highway. When officers...
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Webb County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Thursday evening that it is investigating the discovery of possible human remains. Several deputies were spotted on private property in east Webb County, off of HWY 359. A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office told KGNS that information at this time...
LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A letter sent to the Texas Democratic party by Congressman Henry Cuellar is asking for an audit into what he’s calling an unauthorized intrusion into his private campaign voter account by a top official of the state’s party. The congressman is accusing the state’s...
