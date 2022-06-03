ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Laredo, TX

Knights Honored for their Work on the Diamond

By Ryan Bailey
kgns.tv
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - 1ST TEAM ALL DISTRICT- Jacob...

www.kgns.tv

kgns.tv

Marco Raya Begins Season in a Good way

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Marco Raya begins his season with the Mighty Mussels in a good way, with a record of four wins and only one lost as a starter. The former United South Panther tells us that his time off away from the field helped him with the success he is having this season.
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

LISD launches Summer Swim Program

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The heat is fully on in south Texas and a local school district is teaching kids the way of the water. Monday marked the first day of LISD’s Learn to Swim program which is taking place at the LISD Aquatic Center during the month of June.
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Desert Heat on Tuesday, Again on Weekend

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Desert air from the Mexican Plateau has stirred in enough to raise our temperature to 107F on Monday. The desert air will stir in once again during Tuesday afternoon. A layer of gulf air will deepen a little during Wednesday and Thursday with temperatures not quite as far above 100F on those afternoons. Desert air will mix in more easily during the weekend with a return of 105F heat.
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

South Texas Food Bank offers grab n go meals

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - The South Texas Food Bank is continuing its efforts to make sure students are well fed during the summer months. With school out for the summer, the food bank will be distrubting free grab n go meals starting on Monday, June 6. The drive-thru meal distribution...
TEXAS STATE
City
Laredo, TX
Local
Texas Sports
Laredo, TX
Sports
washingtonlatest.com

UISD breaks ground for Juan Roberto Ramirez Middle School – Laredo Morning Times

A groundbreaking ceremony was held to celebrate the construction of Juan Roberto Ramirez Middle School on the morning of June 3, 2022. The new campus will be located at 402 Aquero Blvd. The school mascot is the rattlesnake, and the school colors are red and silver. United ISD Board member...
kgns.tv

Laredoans feeling the pain at the pump

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Gas prices are on the rise once again and it’s not going away anytime soon. According to A.A.A., the average price at the pump is $4.56., that’s a roughly two-dollar increase compared to last year. Locally, the average price of gas is at $4.48...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

City Council to discuss active shooter protocols and procedures

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Public safety, projects, and appointments will all be topics of conversation during Monday’s City Council meeting. According to the agenda, City Council will consider the appointment of a new health authority. In light of the recent tragedy in Uvalde, Texas, the council will also discuss...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Texas A&M University System will not increase tuition for upcoming semester

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Local students who are thinking about pursuing higher education have one less problem to worry about and that’s the cost of tuition. The Texas A&M University System has announced it will not increase tuition for the upcoming fall semester. The decision impacts all 11 universities...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Man arrested in connection to El Cenizo homicide

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A man is arrested in connection to a death that was reported in El Cenizo last week where authorities suspected foul play. The Webb County Sheriff’s Office arrested 28-year-old Angel Javier Fernandez for the death of 54-year-old Rolando Lopez who was found unresponsive inside a bathroom at a home located at the 600 block of Rosales Street.
EL CENIZO, TX
kgns.tv

Laredo Border Patrol agents recognized for going above and beyond

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A group of Laredo Border Patrol agents are recognized for going above and beyond in their line of duty. Laredo Sector Acting Deputy Chief Patrol Agent Greg Burwell travelled to the Freer Border Patrol Station for a special recognition ceremony. Acting Deputy Chief Burwell and Patrol...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

South Texas Food Bank serves up free meals for the summer

LAREDO, TX (KGNS) - Dozens of families lined up on Monday morning to get a free meal courtesy of our local food bank. The South Texas Food Bank will be providing free meals to kids across the area during the summer months as part of its ‘Grab N Go Meals’ program.
LAREDO, TX
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
kgns.tv

Man wanted for aggravated assault

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Local authorities need your help locating a man wanted for a slew of charges including aggravated assault. The Webb County Sheriff’s Office is searching for 32-year-old Miguel Angel Salinas. He is five feet, eleven inches, weighs 135 pounds, and has brown eyes and black hair.
LAREDO, TX
KBAT 99.9

Check Out The Tiniest Town In Texas

I have been through some small towns in my travels, but I don't think I have seen a smaller town than this one. Welcome to Guerra, Texas, population 6. You read that right, population 6. Guerra is in southwest Jim Hogg County, located in the Rio Grande Valley near Randado.
TEXAS STATE
myrgv.com

Valley COVID-19 hospitalizations on the rise again

COVID-19 hospitalizations in the Rio Grande Valley are going up. Again. As hospital admissions are trending up in the United States, so too in the Valley the number of patients hospitalized due to COVID-19 have increased. On Monday, there were 38 people in hospitals throughout the Valley due to COVID,...
HIDALGO COUNTY, TX
kgns.tv

Laredo Police searching for two men wanted for robbery

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -Local authorities need your help locating a couple of men wanted for aggravated robbery. Laredo Police are searching for 43-year-old Reymundo Rodriguez and 34-year-old Ruben David Lecea. According to police, the two allegedly robbed an eight-liner business at gunpoint on Highway 83. If you have any information...
ValleyCentral

Former CBP supervisor charged for falsifying timesheet

LAREDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — A former Customs and Border Protection (CBP) supervisor is charged with stealing money from the U.S. government, announced the U.S. District Court-Southern District of Texas. According to a news release, Alfonso Gonzalez is expected to make his initial appearance before U.S. Magistrate Judge Diana Song Quiroga on June 6. On June […]
kgns.tv

Man wanted for forging checks at place of employment

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Laredo Police need your help locating a man wanted for forgery. Law enforcement officers are searching for 28-year-old Jose Francisco Martinez III. The incident happened on March 2017 when officers were called out to a restaurant located at the 4200 block of Zapata Highway. When officers...
LAREDO, TX
kgns.tv

Possible human remains found in east Webb County

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) -The Webb County Sheriff’s Office confirmed Thursday evening that it is investigating the discovery of possible human remains. Several deputies were spotted on private property in east Webb County, off of HWY 359. A spokesperson for the sheriff’s office told KGNS that information at this time...
WEBB COUNTY, TX
kgns.tv

Congressman Cuellar requests audit into intrusion of his campaign voter account

LAREDO, Tx (KGNS) - A letter sent to the Texas Democratic party by Congressman Henry Cuellar is asking for an audit into what he’s calling an unauthorized intrusion into his private campaign voter account by a top official of the state’s party. The congressman is accusing the state’s...

