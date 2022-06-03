ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Cubs try to keep home win streak going, host the Cardinals

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

St. Louis Cardinals (29-22, second in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (22-29, fourth in the NL Central)

Chicago; Friday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (3-3, 2.67 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 47 strikeouts); Cubs: Marcus Stroman (2-4, 3.95 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 38 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -110, Cubs -109; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs will try to keep their three-game home win streak alive when they face the St. Louis Cardinals.

Chicago has a 22-29 record overall and a 10-17 record at home. The Cubs are 8-24 in games when they have allowed a home run.

St. Louis is 29-22 overall and 13-11 in road games. Cardinals hitters have a collective .321 on-base percentage, the fifth-ranked percentage in the NL.

The teams meet Friday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Willson Contreras has nine doubles, a triple and nine home runs for the Cubs. Frank Schwindel is 11-for-40 with four doubles, three home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

Paul Goldschmidt has 11 home runs, 25 walks and 44 RBI while hitting .349 for the Cardinals. Harrison Bader is 10-for-34 with a double, a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 5-5, .264 batting average, 5.24 ERA, outscored by five runs

Cardinals: 6-4, .235 batting average, 4.05 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Cubs: Manuel Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Smyly: 15-Day IL (oblique), Seiya Suzuki: 10-Day IL (finger), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jonathan Villar: 10-Day IL (mouth), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Yan Gomes: 10-Day IL (oblique), Michael Hermosillo: 10-Day IL (covid), Sean Newcomb: 15-Day IL (ankle), Alec Mills: 10-Day IL (back), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow), David Bote: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Cardinals: Nolan Gorman: day-to-day (back), Jordan Hicks: 15-Day IL (forearm), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dylan Carlson: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jack Flaherty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Angels host the Red Sox on home losing streak

Boston Red Sox (27-27, fourth in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (27-28, second in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Michael Wacha (3-1, 2.43 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 27 strikeouts); Angels: Noah Syndergaard (4-3, 4.02 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 27 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -127, Red Sox +108;...
ANAHEIM, CA
The Associated Press

Reds host the Diamondbacks on 3-game home skid

Arizona Diamondbacks (26-29, fourth in the NL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (18-35, fifth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Madison Bumgarner (2-4, 3.31 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 37 strikeouts); Reds: Hunter Greene (2-7, 6.19 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 64 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -115, Diamondbacks -103; over/under is 9 1/2...
CINCINNATI, OH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Saint Louis, MO
Local
Saint Louis, MO Sports
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
City
St. Louis, MO
Chicago, IL
Sports
The Associated Press

Astros take on the Mariners in first of 3-game series

Seattle Mariners (24-30, fourth in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (35-19, first in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Robbie Ray (4-6, 4.93 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 74 strikeouts); Astros: Cristian Javier (3-2, 2.41 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 52 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -162, Mariners +139; over/under is 8 1/2...
SEATTLE, WA
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

932K+
Followers
451K+
Post
419M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy