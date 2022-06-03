Cubs try to keep home win streak going, host the Cardinals

St. Louis Cardinals (29-22, second in the NL Central) vs. Chicago Cubs (22-29, fourth in the NL Central)

Chicago; Friday, 2:20 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (3-3, 2.67 ERA, 1.06 WHIP, 47 strikeouts); Cubs: Marcus Stroman (2-4, 3.95 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 38 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cardinals -110, Cubs -109; over/under is 8 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Cubs will try to keep their three-game home win streak alive when they face the St. Louis Cardinals.

Chicago has a 22-29 record overall and a 10-17 record at home. The Cubs are 8-24 in games when they have allowed a home run.

St. Louis is 29-22 overall and 13-11 in road games. Cardinals hitters have a collective .321 on-base percentage, the fifth-ranked percentage in the NL.

The teams meet Friday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Willson Contreras has nine doubles, a triple and nine home runs for the Cubs. Frank Schwindel is 11-for-40 with four doubles, three home runs and 10 RBI over the past 10 games.

Paul Goldschmidt has 11 home runs, 25 walks and 44 RBI while hitting .349 for the Cardinals. Harrison Bader is 10-for-34 with a double, a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cubs: 5-5, .264 batting average, 5.24 ERA, outscored by five runs

Cardinals: 6-4, .235 batting average, 4.05 ERA, even run differential

INJURIES: Cubs: Manuel Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Drew Smyly: 15-Day IL (oblique), Seiya Suzuki: 10-Day IL (finger), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jonathan Villar: 10-Day IL (mouth), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Yan Gomes: 10-Day IL (oblique), Michael Hermosillo: 10-Day IL (covid), Sean Newcomb: 15-Day IL (ankle), Alec Mills: 10-Day IL (back), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow), David Bote: 60-Day IL (undisclosed)

Cardinals: Nolan Gorman: day-to-day (back), Jordan Hicks: 15-Day IL (forearm), Steven Matz: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Dylan Carlson: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Jack Flaherty: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.