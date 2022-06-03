ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Petersburg, FL

Rays open 3-game series at home against the White Sox

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Chicago White Sox (23-26, third in the AL Central) vs. Tampa Bay Rays (30-21, third in the AL East)

St. Petersburg, Florida; Friday, 7:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: White Sox: Vince Velasquez (2-3, 5.30 ERA, 1.40 WHIP, 33 strikeouts); Rays: Shane McClanahan (5-2, 2.01 ERA, .91 WHIP, 81 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Rays -202, White Sox +171; over/under is 7 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Tampa Bay Rays host the Chicago White Sox on Friday to open a three-game series.

Tampa Bay is 17-11 in home games and 30-21 overall. Rays pitchers have a collective 3.27 ERA, which ranks fourth in MLB play.

Chicago has a 12-13 record in road games and a 23-26 record overall. The White Sox are 17-6 in games when they did not allow a home run.

Friday’s game is the fourth time these teams square off this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kevin Kiermaier ranks fifth on the Rays with 11 extra base hits (five doubles and six home runs). Ji-Man Choi is 5-for-22 with two doubles, two home runs and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Jose Abreu leads Chicago with six home runs while slugging .415. Jake Burger is 6-for-26 with two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rays: 6-4, .194 batting average, 2.80 ERA, outscored by two runs

White Sox: 4-6, .246 batting average, 5.70 ERA, outscored by 26 runs

INJURIES: Rays: Wander Franco: 10-Day IL (quadricep), Andrew Kittredge: 15-Day IL (back), JT Chargois: 60-Day IL (oblique), Chris Mazza: 60-Day IL (back), Brandon Lowe: 10-Day IL (back), Shane Baz: 60-Day IL (elbow), Luis Patino: 60-Day IL (oblique), Brendan McKay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Pete Fairbanks: 60-Day IL (lat), Tyler Glasnow: 60-Day IL (elbow), Nick Anderson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Yonny Chirinos: 60-Day IL (elbow)

White Sox: Tim Anderson: 10-Day IL (groin), Joe Kelly: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Lance Lynn: 60-Day IL (knee), Garrett Crochet: 60-Day IL (elbow), Eloy Jimenez: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Yermin Mercedes: 10-Day IL (hand), Jonathan Stiever: 60-Day IL (lat)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

