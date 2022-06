Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Platinum Jubilee trip came to an early end. The couple returned to California with their son, Archie, 3, and their daughter, LIlibet, 1, on Sunday. The family of four reportedly flew out of Farnborough Airport in England on a private jet at 1:30 p.m., missing the Platinum Jubilee Pageant that closed out Queen Elizabeth II’s four-day festivities. As the Duke and Duchess of Sussex flew back to the United States, their family members watched the parade from the Buckingham Palace balcony. While the event honored the 96-year-old monarch’s unprecedented 70 years of service, her great-grandson Prince Louis stole the...

