Newsletter: Sidelines sports grille/bar coming to Cartersville. Behind the helicopter circling over downtown Rome. Update: There is a ‘Film Tour of Rome.’ Run-up to the runoff. Plus: A pair of Aces.

Mary Katherine Gilliland passed away at a local hospital on Wednesday June 1, 2022. Mary was born on January 6, 1939, the daughter of the late Loraine Edwards and Frederick Leath Gilliland, Sr. Mary was a graduate of Pepperell High School Class of 1957. She also attended Carroll Lynn Business School. She worked for over 35 years at Galey and Lord in Shannon and another 12 years at Walmart in East Rome. Mary Loved her friends and family and she loved to talk on the phone. She was a very kind soul and was always trying to help somebody. She was preceded in death by her friend and companion Frank Deems and her much loved sister in law Brenda Gilliland. Mary was a member of Liberty Square in Cartersville, GA.

ROME, GA ・ 3 DAYS AGO