Cartersville, GA

Newsletter: Sidelines sports grille/bar coming to Cartersville. Behind the helicopter circling over downtown Rome. Update: There is a ‘Film Tour of Rome.’ Run-up to the runoff. Plus: A pair of Aces.

By hometownheadlines
hometownheadlines.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSidelines Grille the latest sports-theme restaurant and bar to enter Northwest Georgia. Just two months after the opening of Buffalo Wild Wings in Rome, Cartersville is getting a new sports-themed restaurant: Sidelines Grill. With three locations in Woodstock and Canton, Sidelines is heading east — specifically to the Marketplace shopping center...

Comments / 1

Comments / 1

First National Community Bank headlines. Demolition soon to make way for Varsity in Rome; dining notes. Polk Police: Rome man jailed following chase with speeds of 120 mph. Busy week includes return of Shakespeare festival.

Business: Dairy Queen demo due soon to make way for Rome’s Varsity. Plus: Restaurant notes. Polk Police: Rome man jailed following pursuit that saw speeds of 120 mph on U.S. 278 near Rockmart. Ahead of the Headlines: From minor league baseball to Shakespeare at Town Green to teen-themed food...
Ahead of the Headlines: From minor league baseball to Shakespeare at Town Green to teen-themed food truck gathering. Plus: Floyd GOP women, Kevin Gurley Foundation block party.

The Floyd County Republican Women will meet on Tuesday at the Coosa Country Club. RSVP is required to eat; to confirm, write fcrwrome@gmail.com. Lunch is at 11:30 a.m.; the meeting begins at noon. The speaker is David Guldenschuh. TUESDAY-SUNDAY. Rome Braves host Wilmington, Del., Blue Rocks: 7 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, 6...
A List of What’s Coming to West Georgia & East Alabama

This is where the content for The City Menus all starts, from our Canaries Facebook page. Without our wonderful group of canaries sounding off news tips, we wouldn’t have much to share with you, our reader!. Our pinpointed coverage area includes the cities of Bremen, Bowdon, Carrollton, Franklin, Hogansville,...
travellens.co

21 Best Things to Do in Helen, GA

One of the finest ways to find your perfect travel destination is by choosing a location that offers the best of both worlds. It should be someplace amidst the serenity of nature, between the mountains, but also somewhere with the prettiest buildings and streets to give you the quintessential town-like feel.
Obituaries: Mr. Buddie Michael Barnes, Mrs. Mamie ‘Jo’ Starnes Branton, Mr. Reynold Hull, Mr. Albert C. Spivey Jr.

Mr. Buddie Michael Barnes, age 71, of Smyrna, formerly of Rome, passed away on Thursday, June 2, 2022, at his residence. Mr. Barnes was born in Calhoun, Georgia on August 12, 1950, son of the late M.L. “Buddy” Barnes and the late Daphine Tapp Barnes Collins. He was also preceded in death by a brother, Richard Barnes. Mr. Barnes was a plumber and worked with the Plumbers and Pipefitters Local #72 for 53 years.
Obituaries: Mrs. Virginia Ann Cowan, Mary Katherine Gilliland, Sarah Martin Roper Rowan, Ms. Sonja Sims, Donald Eugene “Donny” Voyles.

Mary Katherine Gilliland passed away at a local hospital on Wednesday June 1, 2022. Mary was born on January 6, 1939, the daughter of the late Loraine Edwards and Frederick Leath Gilliland, Sr. Mary was a graduate of Pepperell High School Class of 1957. She also attended Carroll Lynn Business School. She worked for over 35 years at Galey and Lord in Shannon and another 12 years at Walmart in East Rome. Mary Loved her friends and family and she loved to talk on the phone. She was a very kind soul and was always trying to help somebody. She was preceded in death by her friend and companion Frank Deems and her much loved sister in law Brenda Gilliland. Mary was a member of Liberty Square in Cartersville, GA.
Pedestrian Struck and Killed Near Zaxby’s in Rome Monday Morning

Turner McCall Boulevard and East 12th Street in Rome were re-opened around 9:20. The roads were closed for a time early this (Monday) morning due to a fatal incident involving a pedestrian and a motor vehicle. The accident occurred in the area of Zaxby’s on Turner-McCall and at this point it has been confirmed that one person had died.
AccessAtlanta

6 glorious venues to hold your Georgia Wedding

On your big day, you’ll want a wedding that’s memorable and meaningful, but you don’t need to travel to an exotic location to have your event at a stunning and unforgettable venue. In fact, Georgia hosts some of the most glorious wedding and reception venues your imagination...
Pedestrian fatality on Turner McCall Boulevard

UPDATE – 4:45 p.m. Turner McCall Boulevard between East 12th Street and East 8th Street was closed for about two hours Monday morning following a fatal accident involving a pedestrian. According to Rome Police, the pedestrian, identified as 40-year-old Cedric Floyd, appears to have crossed the east side of...
ROME, GA

