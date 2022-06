The City of Somerset will make history on Saturday, June 11, when officials unveil the newly renovated Virginia Theater to the public. A free community open house will be from 6 to 8 p.m. June 11 at the venue, located at 214 East Mt. Vernon Street in downtown Somerset. The event marks the first time this facility has been open to the public in a quarter of a century — built-in 1922, The Virginia has been vacant since 1994 when an ice storm caused the building’s roof to collapse.

SOMERSET, KY ・ 3 DAYS AGO