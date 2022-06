My mom is one of the biggest fans of The Walking Dead. She has read all of the comic books and makes sure to tune in to each new episode while decked out in her Daryl t-shirt and fleece blanket to match. As if that wasn’t enough, she also avidly follows fan pages dedicated to the show on social media. With the show nearing the end of its 10-season run, I can’t begin to imagine the daughterly support my mom will need when she no longer has new episodes to look forward to of her favorite show.

