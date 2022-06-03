ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Transfer news: Trio set for Etihad exits

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester City's Brazil forward Gabriel Jesus, 25, and Ukraine defender Oleksandr Zinchenko, 25, could both leave this summer,...

BBC

'Ukraine gave everything' - Zinchenko on World Cup heartache against Wales

As Wales jubilantly celebrated reaching a first World Cup finals since 1958, Ukraine's players slumped to the Cardiff turf and the tears flowed. Like Wales, the eastern Europeans were hoping to reach world football's greatest tournament for only a second time. But the war with Russia back home meant this...
SOCCER
BBC

French Open: Rafael Nadal through to final after Alexander Zverev fall

Coverage: Live text and radio commentaries of selected matches across BBC Radio 5 Live Sports Extra, the BBC Sport website and app. Rafael Nadal reached the French Open final after his opponent Alexander Zverev needed to be taken off court in a wheelchair following a nasty fall. The third seed...
TENNIS
Gabriel Jesus
Raheem Sterling
Variety

Portugal’s SPi, Caracol Protagonista Team to Co-Produce ‘The Last Wolf,’ a Drug Lord Drama by Bruno Gascon (EXCLUSIVE)

Click here to read the full article. Two of Portugal’s most international production houses – SPi, producer of the country’s first Netflix Original series “Gloria,” and Caracol Protagonista – are teaming to co-produce police drama series project “O Último Lobo” (“The Last Wolf”). The show tells the true story of Franklim Lobo, one of the greatest European drug lords, exploring his rise, and the corruption in the Portuguese police in the late 1990s. Portuguese filmmaker Bruno Gascon, whose credits include “Carga” and “Shadow,” is the writer-director. The eight-episode series focuses on Castilho, an honest police investigator with a dark past, who sees...
TV SERIES

