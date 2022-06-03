Apple iPadOS 16 to transform multitasking experience

Apple’s main WWDC 2022 keynote is just a few hours away, and we already think we know what to expect from this year’s developers conference. As usual, the event will focus on Apple’s software innovations, with iOS 16 being the star of the show. But Apple might unveil some hardware products from the Mac family. Specifically, reports say the 2022 MacBook Air refresh is coming at the show, bringing a brand new design and several color options. But while Apple might unveil the new MacBook Air at the event, insiders warn that release date delays might follow.

COMPUTERS ・ 13 MINUTES AGO