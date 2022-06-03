ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

‘Spunky and strong’: Baby giraffe born at Wisconsin zoo

By Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WDBO
WDBO
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0IC6Bn_0fzBUN3300

MILWAUKEE — Welcome to the world!

According to WDJT, the Milwaukee County Zoo in Wisconsin announced Thursday that a female reticulated giraffe calf was born to mother Marlee and father Bahatika on May 27. The new arrival stands about 6 feet tall and weighs 164 pounds, the zoo wrote in an Instagram post.

“Marlee is 10 years old, and this is her third calf,” the zoo captioned several photos of the newborn. “The care team says that the calf is ‘spunky and strong,’ and you can visit both of them from 11 a.m.-3 p.m. daily.”

The zoo added that it would need the public’s help to name the baby. “Stay tuned!” the post read.

The new calf’s older sister Maya, born in 2018, is also a member of the zoo’s giraffe herd, WITI reported.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

Related
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin teams up with pub to help pay unexpected vet bills

JANESVILLE, Wis. — The Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin and Bazinga’s Pub are fundraising to make life a little easier for pet owners. The two teamed up for the first of four fundraising events Sunday at the bar and grille, where a meat raffle helped donate money towards “Sophie’s Gift,” which helps pet owners with unexpected vet bills.
JANESVILLE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Micro dairy milks uncommon cow in Wisconsin

FREEDOM, Wis.— Tammy Fritsch left corporate America to chase a dairy dream and she hasn’t looked back. Fritsch owns and operates Two Guernsey Girls Creamery with her daughter in Freedom, Wis. The dairy has 13 Guernsey cows. Fritsch said she milks 10. “We love it,” Fritsch said. “I’m...
FREEDOM, WI
spectrumnews1.com

June marks the return of local dairy breakfasts across Wisconsin

HORICON, Wis. — Farmers in Dodge County spent Sunday morning flipping hundreds of pancakes, scrambling eggs and frying cheese curds for the 42nd annual Dairy Brunch. Marshall Angst brought his wife, Haley and son, Sully. “Good food, good company, get out and see a different farm and some equipment...
DODGE COUNTY, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
Local
Wisconsin Pets & Animals
State
Wisconsin State
Milwaukee, WI
Lifestyle
Milwaukee, WI
Pets & Animals
Milwaukee County, WI
Lifestyle
County
Milwaukee County, WI
Milwaukee County, WI
Pets & Animals
City
Milwaukee, WI
moderncampground.com

Wisconsin Campground Seeing More Visitors

Wisconsin’s Brown County Parks Director Matt Kriese said occupancy rates at Bay Shore Campground went from 32% in 2015 to about 57% last year. “Prior to Memorial weekend, we were full Wednesday morning already. That’s unprecedented. Typically Thursday, maybe Friday morning, we’re full. To be full three days in advance of the holiday weekend, that’s awesome,” Kriese told a local report.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Zoo#Giraffe#Wdjt#The Milwaukee County Zoo#Witi#Cox Media Group
WISN

Waukesha County dog rescue needs volunteers

HARTLAND, Wis. — With the workforce shortage hitting many businesses. it makes sense that places that rely on volunteers would also be facing challenges. A call for help went out this week on social media from a Hartland-based dog rescue. The founder says the number of volunteers limits how...
WAUKESHA COUNTY, WI
milwaukeemag.com

15 Statewide Festivals to Check Out This Summer

Travel around Wisconsin for these exciting celebrations. This story is part of our Summer Guide from the June Issue of Milwaukee Magazine. To read our full guide to summer fun, order your copy today!. 1. Outta Sight Kite Flight. See 100-plus-foot kites, stunt demonstrations and even kite-making workshops for the...
MILWAUKEE, WI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pets
NewsBreak
Instagram
captimes.com

Let's Eat: Heat seekers find fire with 10x Sexy wings at Chicken Licks

I must have food that is fiery, and have craved it since even before I can remember. My mother infused my baby food with spicy hot Indian pickles to keep the traditions of the faraway subcontinent alive on my tongue. Those of us who like to play where the heat level of a food causes physical pain know that heavenly new flavors await, along with a delicious buzz and sinus clearing.
MADISON, WI
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Baby deer rescued from Grafton sewer drain

VILLAGE OF GRAFTON, Wis. - The Village of Grafton Police Department came to the rescue of a baby deer who was found in a sewer drain near 9th and North streets. A grateful momma deer was nearby waiting for her fawn.
GRAFTON, WI
Daily Cardinal

Stolen Memorial Union Terrace chair snitch to be banned from all neighborhood barbecues, sources of joy

All articles featured in The Beet are creative, satirical and/or entirely fictional pieces. They are fully intended as such and should not be taken seriously as news. There are just four types of people that should not be tolerated in the University of Wisconsin-Madison community — racists, homophobes, misogynists and those who snitch on people for stealing chairs from Memorial Union Terrace.
MADISON, WI
WDBO

WDBO

Orlando, FL
22K+
Followers
68K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

WDBO 107.3 FM and AM 580 radio for Orlando's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wdbo.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy