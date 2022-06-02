ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

FTSE 100 14:00 PM Market Update - 02/06/2022

Life Style Extra
 3 days ago

At 14:00 PM, the FTSE 100 Index was down by 0 at 7532.95 points, a movement of -0.98%, showing a general...

www.lse.co.uk

Comments / 0

Related
Kiplinger

Stock Market Today: Dow Sinks 1,164 Points in Worst Day Since June 2020

Retail earnings week took a big turn for the worse Wednesday. A day after Walmart (WMT, -6.8%) sounded the alarm with a mixed quarterly report that suggested inflation was taking a toll on American consumers, Target (TGT, -24.9%) confirmed those concerns with an equally problematic set of results. That in turn sparked a deep blood-letting across most consumer stocks and sent the Dow to its worst single-day decline since June 2020.
STOCKS
UPI News

Dow gains 435 points as markets snap two-day losing streak

June 2 (UPI) -- All three major U.S. indexes posted gains on Wednesday, breaking two-day losing streaks after starting off the month of June in the red. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 435.05 points, or 1.33%, in a seesaw session that saw the blue-chip index down as much as 300 points earlier in the day, while the S&P 500 rose 1.84% and the Nasdaq Composite ended up 2.69%.
STOCKS
Reuters

Major Gulf bourses track global shares, oil prices lower

June 2 (Reuters) - Major Gulf bourses fell in early trade on Thursday, tracking oil prices and global equities lower, with the Dubai index on course to snap four sessions of gains. The MSCI world equity index (.MIWD00000PUS), which tracks shares in 50 countries, was down 0.81%, on widespread investor...
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ftse#United Utilities
Motley Fool

3 Dow Stocks That Are Screaming Buys in June

Although stock market corrections can be scary, history shows they're the perfect time to put your money to work. These three Dow stocks offer the ideal blend of growth, value, and potential income for long-term investors. You’re reading a free article with opinions that may differ from The Motley Fool’s...
STOCKS
CNBC

Asia-Pacific stocks struggle for direction; oil prices drop close to 2%

Shares in Asia-Pacific were mixed on Thursday. Oil prices were lower in the afternoon of Asia trading hours, with international benchmark Brent crude futures down 1.84% to $114.15 per barrel. U.S. crude futures dropped 1.98% to $112.98 per barrel. Both crude benchmarks had earlier declined more than 2% each. Australia's...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

StoneCo Clocks 139% Revenue Growth In Q1, Shares Soar Afterhours

StoneCo Ltd STNE reported first-quarter revenue growth of 138.6% year-over-year to R$2.07 billion, above the mid-range of the company’s guidance of R$1.85 billion and R$1.9 billion. Adjusted diluted EPS was R$0.43 per share, compared with R$0.60 in 1Q21. Financial Services segment revenue grew 107.8% Y/Y, and Software revenue increased...
STOCKS
TheStreet

Nvidia, ON Semi, AMD Among Bank of America's Top Chip Stocks

It’s been a rough 2022 for semiconductor stocks amid fears of a sharp economic slowdown that would depress chip demand. The PHLX Semiconductor Sector index has dropped 22% year to date. But Bank of America analysts see some reasons for optimism. “Macro factors can enhance stock volatility,” they said...
MARKETS
beincrypto.com

Gold, Stocks, and Bitcoin: Weekly Overview — June 2

Be[in]Crypto brings you an overview of this week’s price movements for bitcoin (BTC), gold, and our stock pick, GameStop. While an improvement over the prior two weeks, bitcoin has been struggling to maintain a $30,000 baseline. Trading just below $29,000 on May 19, BTC rose above $30,000 the next day, but swiftly returned below. Over the next two days it trickled upward, before accelerating up to $30,000 by May 24. Hitting resistance again, it dropped back down to $29,000 and failed to recover over the next few days, eventually slipping further down to $28,250 by May 27. While it rose a bit over the following days, BTC spiked on May 30, reaching $32,000 by May 31. Once again, BTC plummeted from there to $29,000 by June 2 and is now trading around $30,000.
MARKETS
Benzinga

PDC Energy: Dividend Insights

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from PDC Energy PDCE. The company announced on Friday that it would pay shareholders a quarterly dividend of 26 cents per share. On Wednesday, PDC Energy will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 26 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Investors Still Seeking Yields Despite Promises Of Growth

This post contains sponsored advertising content. This content is for informational purposes only and not intended to be investing advice. (Friday Market Open) Equity index futures traded lower ahead of the U.S. jobs report and then continued to slide afterward as fears emerged that the Federal Reserve may want to raise rates more aggressively.
STOCKS
FOXBusiness

Stock futures trade cautiously ahead of monthly jobs report

U.S. equity futures traded lower Friday morning ahead of the release of the most anticipated economic report of the month. The major futures indexes suggest a decline of 0.2% when the trading session on Wall Street gets underway. Oil prices were trading lower on Friday, after OPEC countries and allies...
STOCKS

Comments / 0

Community Policy