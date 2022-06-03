ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Manchester City Lose Leverage in Negotiating Deal for Fernandinho Replacement

By Vayam Lahoti
CityXtra
CityXtra
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0BXodu_0fzBOvGJ00

A swoop for Leeds United star Kalvin Phillips this summer will not be as easy as previously felt higher up at the Etihad Stadium, according to a new report.

Manchester City are understood to be lining up a series of signings in the summer transfer window after clinching their fourth Premier League title in five seasons with a sensational 3-2 victory over Aston Villa at the Etihad Stadium on Sunday.

The Blues will bid farewell to club captain Fernandinho - who is expected to return to Brazil - with further uncertainty surrounding the respective futures of Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus, Riyad Mahrez and Ilkay Gundogan - all of whom are entering the final year of their respective contracts.

City are understood to be in pursuit of a dynamic, box-to-box midfielder to bolster their ranks in the position, with the likes of Frenkie de Jong , Declan Rice and Paul Pogba all linked with a switch to the Etihad Stadium in recent months.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2l5rGW_0fzBOvGJ00

Leeds star Kalvin Phillips has emerged as a serious target for the six-time Premier League champions in the past few weeks, with Manchester United also believed to be keen on the England international's signature ahead of the upcoming campaign.

It was reported recently Manchester City have identified Phillips as their top target to replace Fernandinho, who signed off after an incredible nine-year stint at the Etihad Stadium by lifting his fifth league title a few weeks ago.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iTy8a_0fzBOvGJ00

However, according to Sam Lee of The Athletic , a potential arrival for Phillips in Manchester has been complicated by Leeds' Premier League survival on the final day of the season.

The Yorkshire outfit will understandably be in a much stronger position financially when discussing a price for their home-grown star, with Manchester City losing considerable leverage in landing a key target for the summer window.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

It is worth noting a swoop for Phillips remains very much on the cards for the Premier League champions but will not prove to be as simple as previously thought amongst officials at the Etihad Stadium.

IMAGO / Pro Sports Images

Regardless, Leeds remain hopeful that their academy graduate - who has also attracted interest from Arsenal, Aston Villa and West Ham - will stay put and extend his current deal - running till 2024 - in the coming months, as per reports .

City have ruled out moves for Declan Rice, Paul Pogba and Frenkie De Jong and believe Phillips would fit in well amongst Pep Guardiola's ranks and provide competition for Rodri in the number six position next season.

Phillips switching agencies could complicate a potential transfer for the Leeds-born star, though Guardiola has made the signing of a replacement for Fernandinho a priority ahead of the new campaign.

Having come up just short in the Champions League semi-final as well as crashing out of the FA Cup and Carabao Cup this season, the Blues are ready to strengthen their ranks to challenge on all fronts next term.

