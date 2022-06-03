ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Economy

Airbnb to facilitate shift of host data to rivals ahead of China shutdown

By Syndicated Content
kelo.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBEIJING (Reuters) – Airbnb Inc said on Friday it will facilitate the shift of housing and host data to several Chinese...

kelo.com

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

Morning Brief: Top Financial Stories Dominating on Monday, June 6

An Australian court has ordered Alphabet Inc GOOGL GOOG to pay AU$715,000 ($515,000) to a former lawmaker in defamation damages over two videos posted on its social media platform YouTube. The Federal Court said the social media giant intentionally made money by hosting two videos on its platform that allegedly...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Little cheer for Russian beer lovers as sanctions bite

June 6 (Reuters) - "Sorry, that was the last bottle of Czech beer we had," said a waiter at a central Moscow restaurant, a month after Russia sent troops into Ukraine and the West imposed sweeping sanctions. More than 100 days into what Russia calls a special military operation in...
EUROPE
Reuters

Carl Icahn drops proxy fight against Kroger, withdraws nominees

June 6 (Reuters) - Activist investor Carl Icahn said on Monday he has decided to discontinue the proxy fight regarding the treatment of pregnant pigs at Kroger Co (KR.N) and withdraw his nominees to the company's board. Reporting by Deborah Sophia in Bengaluru; Editing by Devika Syamnath. Our Standards: The...
BUSINESS

Comments / 0

Community Policy