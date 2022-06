One of the biggest days of the year for Apple is finally here. On Monday, Apple is kicking off its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) with a keynote address. We expect to see the latest updates for Apple’s software, including iOS 16, iPadOS 16, watchOS 9, macOS 13, and tvOS 16. If you want to see everything that Apple reveals at WWDC 2022, tune in to the live stream embedded below starting at 10:00 AM PT / 1:00 PM ET.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 42 MINUTES AGO