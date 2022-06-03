ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

The Marvel Cinematic Universe Isn't Art

Vice
Vice
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

In May, the AMC in Times Square played 70 different screenings of Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness in one day. Doctor Strange was meant to be a unique Marvel movie by virtue of it being helmed by one of those dark sorcerers of the cinematic arts – an auteur...

www.vice.com

Comments / 1

Related
theplaylist.net

‘Doctor Strange 2’: Michael Waldron Admits Adding Tom Cruise As Iron Man Was A Brief Idea For The Marvel Film

When the Multiverse was revealed to be the main crux of the “Doctor Strange” sequel, the internet was barraged with a wave of rumored cameos with some that did happen (don’t worry we won’t spoil them) and a lot of others that didn’t. One of the bigger rumors getting circulated was that action star Tom Cruise could be playing a variant of Iron Man, harkening back to reports of the actor almost landing the role before Robert Downey Jr. was ultimately cast. As that cameo didn’t happen, fans held out hope that Cruise had shot a cameo but it was cut out of the film during the editing process. Well, that theory is being rather strongly refuted by one of the film’s creatives.
MOVIES
PC Gamer

Marvel's Midnight Suns leak reveals Spider-Man, Scarlet Witch, and a release date

The info slipped out thanks to a leak of cover art and preorder information. A late 2021 delay pushed Marvel's Midnight Suns (opens in new tab), the turn-based tactical RPG being developed by XCOM studio Firaxis, into the second half of 2022. An official release date still hasn't been announced, but it may have slipped out thanks to leaked box art and preorder details.
COMICS
Collider

Marvel's Least Wanted: The 'Agents of SHIELD' Spin-off You Never Saw

Though it never became ABC’s answer to NCIS or as much of a must-see for the general public as the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. carved out a fine existence for its time on the air. Running for a more than respectable seven seasons and 136 episodes, Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D. accumulated a decent fanbase and, unlike so many sci-fi broadcast TV programs, even managed to go out on its own terms with a pre-planned series finale. However, that doesn’t mean every one of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.’s ambitions managed to come to fruition. Case in point: plans for a high-profile spin-off entitled Marvel’s Most Wanted, starring two former lead cast members of Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D, sputtered out.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Sam Raimi
Person
Steve Ditko
Person
Picasso
Person
Jon Favreau
Collider

'The Uncanny X-Men': Their 10 Most Uncanny Comics, Ranked

They are the children of the atom protecting a world that fears them. The X-Men are a team of mutants born with unique abilities that make them some of the most powerful heroes in the Marvel universe. But, of course, their capabilities allow any form of adventure to happen, and many of them enter uncanny territory.
COMICS
HollywoodLife

Mike Colter Says He ‘Doesn’t Know’ If He’ll Return To Marvel After Photo With Krysten Ritter

Mike Colter opened up about how he’s not totally sure if Marvel has any plans to bring him back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, during an interview on The View on Friday, June 3. The 45-year-old actor dodged a question from host Sara Haines, about a photo that his co-star Krysten Ritter, 40, posted to her Instagram of the two hanging out! Sara mentioned to Mike that the post had gotten fans excited about the possibility of seeing more Luke Cage in the MCU. “Fans think this means you may be back for another season, but supposedly, you’re acting a little cagey,” she said, but he said he had no idea and swore the selfie was just a chance encounter.
MOVIES
Outsider.com

This John Wayne Western Caused Quentin Tarantino to Alter His Career Plans

Throughout his legendary career, John Wayne was part of nearly 200 different films and TV series, many of which have gone down in history as true classics of the Golden Age of Hollywood. That said, with a career as long as John Wayne’s, it’s virtually unavoidable to produce a flop or two. And at the tail end of his 50 years on camera, it finally happened.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marvel Universe#Marvel Comics#Cinematic Arts#Amc#Living Dead
EW.com

Kevin Hart goes from bumbling idiot to feared assassin in first trailer for The Man From Toronto

Kevin Hart is faking it until he makes it in The Man From Toronto. EW has your exclusive first look at Netflix's new action comedy that stars Hart as a screw-up sales consultant who can't seem to do anything right. When his latest mistake — showing up to the wrong Airbnb — results in a case of mistaken identity with the world's deadliest assassin (Woody Harrelson), known only as the "Man from Toronto," he's forced to impersonate the contract killer ... the only problem is, he can't stand violence.
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Star Wars
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
SONY
NewsBreak
Spider-Man
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Marvel Cinematic Universe
ComicBook

Marvel Stars Mark Ruffalo and Chris Evans Admire Each Other's Mustaches

Chris Evans is best known for playing Captain America in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but the actor will soon be taking on a more sinister role in The Gray Man. Evans is re-teaming up with Avengers: Endgame directors, Joe and Anthony Russo, for the upcoming movie, and the actor's mustache has been a huge topic on social media. In fact, Netflix is even selling replicas of the mustache online for $15. Turns out, fans of Evans aren't the only ones who have been admiring his facial hair. The actor's Marvel co-star, Mark Ruffalo, shared a photo to his Instagram stories and the two men started to debate who has rocked a better stache.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Sam Witwer Mocks Ewan McGregor and Hayden Christensen in Latest Tweet

Obi-Wan Kenobi is off to a great start and I think it's already safe to say at this point that the Star Wars spinoff series has exceeded expectations. Speaking of, many fans are looking forward to a possible appearance from Sith Lord Darth Maul in the series and while we've yet to confirm whether or not he's part of the show, actor Sam Witwer has been teasing his return to the galaxy far, far away for months now.
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

First Look At Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge Ride, The Signature Super Nintendo World Attraction At Universal Studios Hollywood

Click here to read the full article. 3-2-1 GO! Universal Studios Hollywood today offered the first look at Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge, which will be the signature ride for its forthcoming all-new immersive land: Super Nintendo World. Like its counterpart in Japan, Universal’s first stateside Super Nintendo World will feature Bowser’s Castle, the dungeon of which will house the Mario Kart ride. The premise is simple, according to the press materials, but designed to be equally challenging to guests of all ages, regardless of gaming experience: “As part of Team Mario, guests will steer through courses underwater and in the clouds to...
NFL
Variety

‘Tron 3’ Director Says Marvel and Star Wars Helped Kill the Sequel: It Was ‘Storyboarded and Written’

Click here to read the full article. Joseph Kosinski is flying high off the success of “Top Gun: Maverick,” which debuted to a record-breaking $160 million over the Memorial Day weekend frame. The sequel is the first bonafide box office success for the director, who started his feature directorial career with Disney’s “Tron: Legacy.” That sequel earned $400 million worldwide, but that sum wasn’t enough for Disney to allow Kosinski to pursue an intended sequel under the title “Tron: Ascension.” In a new interview with Vulture, Kosinski confirmed he had storyboarded and written the entire third “Tron” movie when Disney pulled...
MOVIES
ComicBook

Marvel's Kevin Feige Reportedly Had Talks With DC Films

Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige has put nothing short of his total dedication and effort into making the Marvel Cinematic Universe the biggest franchise in entertainment. However, did you know that Feige also had talks with DC Films? A report breaks down how the new head of Warner Bros. Discovery, David Zaslav, plans to turn the DCEU into the next MCU. Naturally, a part of that report veers into the territory of how Marvel Studios had Feige in place to help shepherd the MCU into existence – and how Zaslav might be seeking his guidance for DC.
MOVIES
Popculture

Best Picture-Nominated Movie Leaving Netflix in June

Greta Gerwig's critically acclaimed, Best Picture Oscar-nominated coming-of-age comedy Lady Bird is leaving Netflix at the start of June. The A24 comedy, starring Saoirse Ronan and The Conners star Laurie Metcalf, will disappear from the streaming platform on June 2. It is one of several acclaimed movies leaving throughout the next month.
MOVIES
NME

‘Resident Evil 4’ remake confirmed with trailer and March release date

After months of rumours and speculation, Capcom finally confirmed the existence of the Resident Evil 4 remake at yesterday’s (June 2) State Of Play stream. Set for release on March 24, 2023, Resident Evil 4 will seemingly use the framework of previous franchise remakes to reimagine the 2005 survival horror classic.
VIDEO GAMES
Vice

Vice

Brooklyn, NY
83K+
Followers
19K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

VICE is the definitive guide to an uncertain world.

 https://www.vice.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy