The Marvel Cinematic Universe Isn't Art

Mike Colter opened up about how he’s not totally sure if Marvel has any plans to bring him back to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, during an interview on The View on Friday, June 3. The 45-year-old actor dodged a question from host Sara Haines, about a photo that his co-star Krysten Ritter, 40, posted to her Instagram of the two hanging out! Sara mentioned to Mike that the post had gotten fans excited about the possibility of seeing more Luke Cage in the MCU. “Fans think this means you may be back for another season, but supposedly, you’re acting a little cagey,” she said, but he said he had no idea and swore the selfie was just a chance encounter.

MOVIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO