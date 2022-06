As digital forex costs have slid considerably in worth through the previous few months, the bear market cycle is beginning to take its toll on the crypto business’s workforce. On June 2, Gemini’s co-founders the Winklevoss brothers revealed the corporate would lay off 10% of its staff. The identical day, one of many Center East’s largest digital forex exchanges, Rain Monetary revealed it needed to lay off dozens of staff. Rain’s CEO mentioned as cryptocurrency markets have slowed down, it has “impacted companies throughout the globe.”

MARKETS ・ 1 DAY AGO