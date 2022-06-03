San Francisco Police and Pride parade organizers reach compromise to allow some uniformed officers to participate
By Taylor Romine, Cheri Mossburg
CNN
18 hours ago
Some uniformed police officers will now be able to march in San Francisco's Pride Parade, according to a statement from parade organizers and the San Francisco Police Officers Pride Alliance, amending a previous decision that banned officers from wearing uniforms but allowed other types of police-affiliated...
