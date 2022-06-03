ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Francisco Police and Pride parade organizers reach compromise to allow some uniformed officers to participate

By Taylor Romine, Cheri Mossburg
 18 hours ago
Some uniformed police officers will now be able to march in San Francisco's Pride Parade, according to a statement from parade organizers and the San Francisco Police Officers Pride Alliance, amending a previous decision that banned officers from wearing uniforms but allowed other types of police-affiliated...

Comments / 18

Yesi Havauterus
11h ago

Don't we hate when birds crap all over our deck? I'm in favor of moving in the direction of Personal Accountability. Accountability makes for stronger more driven people; and therefore a stronger community and and stronger nation. When we are rewarded for our efforts, and held accountable for our laziness and bad decisions we will discover new things, and we will improve our existance. Of course we need to all chip in to help the truly disabled. Otherwise, if we wish to thrive as human beings and if we want the birds to quit crapping on our deck, we need to TAKE DOWN THE BIRD FEEDER!!!

Reply
3
Guest
13h ago

This’s where the tax payer’s money 💰 goes … to the police 👮‍♀️ marching with the bowww! 🦠🦠🦠

Reply(1)
8
shawn
11h ago

They shouldn’t be aloud to have these disgraceful parades period

Reply
8
