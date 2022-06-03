ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

Shanghai neighborhoods return to lockdown a day after restrictions eased

By Nectar Gan
 3 days ago
Multiple neighborhoods in Shanghai were placed back under lockdown only a day after city-wide restrictions were lifted, as China's stringent zero-Covid strategy continues to haunt the financial...

Tammy Stegall
1d ago

gollie there has to be something bigger than covid there just has to be . There not telling us !!!!

Xi Jinping
IN THIS ARTICLE
