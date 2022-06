Much of Florida south of Orlando all the way to the Keys, including Palm Beach, Broward and Miami-Dade counties, are under tropical storm warnings as a system intensifies and moves closer to the state over the next 24 hours. Forecasters expect the system to strengthen into Tropical Storm Alex during the day Friday. Coastal flood watches are also in effect across the state. Use the maps below ...

PALM BEACH, FL ・ 3 DAYS AGO