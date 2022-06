**This blog post is based on my thinking and my opinion. Self-sabotage behavior is a common problem for many people. It can lead to sadness, anger, and other undesirable consequences. If you're struggling with self-sabotage, it's essential to recognize what behaviors might be sabotaging your life and take steps to change them before anything terrible happens. Sometimes these behaviors are hidden in plain sight and easy to overlook or deny as part of yourself — so paying attention to them can be difficult at first. Here are some self-sabotage behaviors to look out for in yourself:

18 DAYS AGO