Buffalo, NY

Buffalo educational leaders and teachers stand in unity against racism and hate plaguing the nation

By Max Faery
 3 days ago

Buffalo, N.Y. (WBEN) - Educational leaders and teachers came out Thursday at Martin Luther King Jr. Park in Buffalo to unify against the racism and hate plaguing the City of Buffalo and the nation after the recent mass shootings in Buffalo, Uvalde and Tulsa.

Organizer of the event and President of Buffalo Teachers Federation, Phil Rumore says he wants to see some legislation change as well as federal investment in schools.

"What we're here to say is that murderers that are killing people, not only in our schools but in our communities has to end and we have to start holding our so called leaders accountable for not taking action," said Rumore.

"One of the things is we have to realize is that this is a national emergency and the federal government has to start earmarking funds for our schools so that we can hire more school counselors, attendance teachers, social workers and resource officers who will be in the building to protect the kids but also make a bond with the kids. Money for the outside community groups that are willing to work with our kids in schools need that federal money earmarked for that so you don't have to take from one pot of money to the other pot of money," Rumore said.

Groups of people in attendance included Buffalo Educational Support Team, Transportation Aides of Buffalo, Substitutes United of Buffalo, Board of Education members and Superintendent of Buffalo Public Schools and New York State United Teachers President Andrew Pallotta.

Pallotta announced a scholarship fund in memory of the victims of the Jefferson Avenue shooting: The NYSUT Memorial Scholarship of Buffalo Victims & Families.

Brooklyn Bullock, a junior at Olmstead school says shared with the crowd how she is impacted by the violence.

"I do not feel safe at school, at grocery stores, at the mall or even at home. Why? Because the color of my skin. I have to constantly be aware of my surroundings and make sure not to draw to much attention to myself as a black girl. It frightens me that I can literally be anywhere and someone my decide to take my life just because they feel like it," said Brooklyn.

Brooklyn summarizes her thoughts and feelings with a call to action.

"Right now, I am in a constant state of anxiety, but I'm dealing with it. I also take breaks from social media to avoid being overwhelmed by everything that's going on. Despite all my efforts, I am still extremely worried. I believe that there should be more community resources available for our communities and not just at times of crisis. Something must be done. We need to come together as a community and show our local, state and federal officials that things will not change without new and improved laws."

Buffalo, NY
