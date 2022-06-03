ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
El Paso, TX

This El Paso, Texas Mansion Just Dropped in Price by 23 Million Dollars

By Billy Jenkins
101.5 KNUE
101.5 KNUE
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

There aren't many people alive that wouldn't dream about having a home like this one currently for sale in El Paso, Texas. This mansion would cost much more than it's $2,500,000 asking price but there are lots of things inside this home that need some love or at least someone with...

knue.com

Comments / 5

Related
elpasoinc.com

El Paso teens close business selling kicks

After more than five years in business, garnering national attention and some celebrity clientele along the way, Jamie and Drew Frank are closing the store they opened as teens. Kickpin, a pop-up store where the brothers sold rare and one-of-a-kind sneakers on weekends when they weren’t in school, officially closed...
EL PASO, TX
easttexasradio.com

You Should Have Bought Wednesday

According to AAA, Texas’s statewide average gas price reached a new record high. The current average cost around the Lone Star State sits at $4.34, eight cents more than last week and jumping $1.63 more than a year ago. Drivers pay $1.63 more in El Paso at $4.54 per gallon, while $4.16 around Lubbock. However, Texas is still doing better than most states. The national average for a gallon of gas is currently $4.71, the highest ever recorded. AAA said in a statement the spike is being driven by “the oil market watching the possibility that supplies may become tighter as COVID lockdowns ease in China and the European Union will phase in a ban of most Russian oil products.” Locally gasoline went up Thursday, with the average price for a gallon of regular unleaded now $4.57.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Business
City
Price, TX
Local
Texas Real Estate
City
El Paso, TX
El Paso, TX
Real Estate
El Paso, TX
Business
KRQE News 13

Five injured in Texas graduation party shooting

(KRQE) – There was another mass shooting in Texas overnight Friday at a graduation party in El Paso. The Socorro Police Department says five people were injured with two in critical condition. All of the victims appear to be between 15 and 19 years old. Police say there were roughly 50 people at the party. […]
EL PASO, TX
thepampanews.com

AAA Texas: Gas Prices Break New Records Overnight, Keep Climbing Across Lone Star State

The statewide gas price average in Texas set a new record overnight. The current price average is $4.34 for a gallon of regular unleaded fuel, according to the AAA Texas Weekend Gas Watch. That price is eight cents more than on this day last week and is $1.63 more per gallon compared to this day last year. Of the major metropolitan areas surveyed in Texas, drivers in El Paso are paying the most on average at $4.54 per gallon while drivers in Lubbock are paying the least at $4.16 per gallon. The national average price for a gallon of regular unleaded is $4.71, which is the highest price ever recorded by AAA, is 11 cents more when compared to this day last week and $1.67 more than the price per gallon at this same time last year.
TEXAS STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tony Stewart
Person
Tony Parker
krwg.org

5 teens wounded in shooting at El Paso house party

EL PASO, Texas (AP) — Authorities say five teens were hospitalized, two in critical condition, after gunfire broke out at an overnight high school graduation party at a home in Socorro, TX. Police say the teens ranged in age from 16 to 18. Socorro Police Chief David Burton says the 1 a.m. Saturday shooting erupted when a fight broke out between two groups of teens. Burton says as many as 100 people were at the party. He expressed confidence at a Saturday news conference that a suspect would be identified and arrested.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

Pilot injured after attempting takeoff in Far East El Paso

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – A pilot is in the hospital after an early-morning attempt at a take off on a neighborhood road in Far-East El Paso. According to the Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS), the incident happened Saturday morning on Santa Fe Trail and the intersection of Indian Wells Drive around 9:30 a.m. […]
EL PASO, TX
elpasopolitics.com

The El Paso Democrats “Party Town” And The Good Government League’s Attacks On El Paso Hispanic Voters

In 1907, El Paso was the only Texas city that was considered a “party town.” A “party town” was a city dominated by one political party. In the 1900’s, El Paso like the rest of Texas, was politically dominated by the Democratic Party. El Paso’s Democrats were the only Democrats in the state organizing municipal elections around “party tickets.” According to a 1907 letter to the newspaper, the El Paso Democrats, who were “in the majority” wanted to “hog all the offices” by “drawing party lines” in municipal elections. Another issue facing El Paso was election fraud. To address these two issues, an organization was formed in El Paso. It was the Good Government League. [1]
EL PASO, TX
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Trout#Water Parks#Housing List
KVIA

StormTRACK WEATHER for Sunday the 4th of June

EL PASO, Texas- The tempertaures are going to be near the 100 degree mark today in many areas of the Borderland. The temps wills stay like that for the rest of the week. Thursday and Friday there is a 10% chance for scattered thunder storms. Next Saturday is forcasted to be around 105.
EL PASO, TX
KFOX 14

2 El Paso representatives appointed to committees to investigate Uvalde shooting

EL PASO, Texas (KFOX14/CBS4) — Texas House Speaker Dade Phelan established the Investigative Committee Friday on the Robb Elementary shooting to conduct an examination into the circumstances surrounding the shooting in Uvalde, Texas. “The fact we still do not have an accurate picture of what exactly happened in Uvalde...
El Paso News

Youngest Walmart Shooting victim honored on Graduation Day

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – Friday would have been the day the youngest of the Walmart shooting victims would have received his diploma. Javier Rodriguez was just 15-years-old and attending Horizon High School when he was killed along with 22 others on August 3, 2019. His parents attending what...
EL PASO, TX
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NASCAR
NewsBreak
Real Estate
KVIA ABC-7

Water reaches the Borderland for 2022 irrigation season

New Mexico -- The release of water has reached the Borderland for the 2022 irrigation season. Video captured from around 9 Friday morning near Fairacres road shows our area's water arrival. There was an urgent clean-up following last year's rainstorm in El Paso preceding the release. The Frontera Wastewater Emergency forced El Paso Water to The post Water reaches the Borderland for 2022 irrigation season appeared first on KVIA.
EL PASO, TX
KTSM

EPISD kicks off graduation season with CCTA commencement

EL PASO, TX (KTSM) – CCTA kicked off El Paso ISD’s graduation season with more than 100 students walking across the stage of the El Paso High auditorium. Many of the graduates overcame tremendous obstacles to graduate, with CCTA offering students a second chance to complete the requirements to receive a diploma. A total of […]
EL PASO, TX
101.5 KNUE

Operation Lost Souls: 70 Missing Texas Children Have Now Been Found

Though born out of a heartbreaking situation, the news coming out of El Paso, Texas today is truly a cause for celebration. Thanks to the ongoing efforts of a three-week rescue effort in West Texas called 'Operation Lost Souls,' 70 previously missing children have been found and are being brought back to safety. Also, various agencies are providing "victim services and counseling to the recovered children and their families."
EL PASO, TX
95.5 KLAQ

Jackass’s Steve-O Bringing His Comedy & Antics Back to El Paso

Steve-O! Anyone's who's watched Jackass KNOWS him. For over 20 years, he's been entertaining people with his stunts & humor (that's admittedly not for everyone). I loved watching Jackass growing up & he was always been one of my personal favorite members on the Jackass crew along with Johnny Knoxville & the late Ryan Dunn. He's also had some amazing memories involving El Paso; like performing here at Bart Reed's Comic Strip & by sporting a UTEP Miners shirt in LA back in 2014.
EL PASO, TX
101.5 KNUE

101.5 KNUE

Tyler, TX
11K+
Followers
9K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

101.5 KNUE Country plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tyler, Texas. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy