Another big holiday is upon us this weekend. A holiday that requires you to put down the screen and get outside. Its a holiday that dads can share with their sons or their daughters and both may actually have fun doing it. Its a holiday that can be both frustrating but also super relaxing at the same time. That holiday is Free Fishing Day and it happens this Saturday, June 4, across all of Texas.

TYLER, TX ・ 5 DAYS AGO