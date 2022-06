A suspected rabid coyote that bit three people and two dogs at Lake Accotink Park in Springfield Saturday was shot and killed Sunday when it attacked a police officer. Police and Fairfax County Animal Protection officers were searching for the coyote in the 7900 block of Carrleigh Parkway when it snuck up behind and bit the officer on a lower extremity, Fairfax County Police Lt. Dan Spital said.

FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA ・ 14 HOURS AGO