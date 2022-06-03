Hearing set for August in Club West Course case

With much sadness, the law firm of Burch & Cracchiolo announced the passing of Daniel F. Cracchiolo on June 1, 2022 at the age of 93. Dan was a law legend and iconic leader in the state of Arizona in a career that spanned more than six decades. Graduating with his J.D. from the University of Arizona Law School in 1952 Dan began his law career as the Pinal County Deputy Attorney. Subsequently, he entered private practice and became one of the most formidable litigators in Arizona. In 1970 he and his close friend and partner Frank Haze Burch formed the law firm of Burch & Cracchiolo. As the firm grew to its present size of more than 40 attorneys, it became known as one of the most prestigious in the state.

ARIZONA STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO