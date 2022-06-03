ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Hearing set for August in Club West Course case

By AFN News Staff
Ahwatukee Foothills News
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA Superior Court judge has set an Aug. 31 hearing on a request by Club West Golf Course owner The Edge and Shea Homes to dismiss a bid by a homeowners group to forever ban houses form being built on any part of the site. But there may be...

Historic Gilbert home giving way to 10 houses

One of Gilbert’s oldest homes on farmland that once housed peacocks will give way to 10 single-family houses at the northwest corner of Lindsay and Elliot roads. Porchlight Homes will build the “high-quality subdivision” on 3.63 acres, a mile east from the Heritage District, despite opposition from neighbors at the June 1 Gilbert Planning Commission meeting. They raised concerns with more traffic, construction disturbances and losing some of the town’s rural character.
GILBERT, AZ
Legal icon Daniel F. Cracchiolo dies at 93

With much sadness, the law firm of Burch & Cracchiolo announced the passing of Daniel F. Cracchiolo on June 1, 2022 at the age of 93. Dan was a law legend and iconic leader in the state of Arizona in a career that spanned more than six decades. Graduating with his J.D. from the University of Arizona Law School in 1952 Dan began his law career as the Pinal County Deputy Attorney. Subsequently, he entered private practice and became one of the most formidable litigators in Arizona. In 1970 he and his close friend and partner Frank Haze Burch formed the law firm of Burch & Cracchiolo. As the firm grew to its present size of more than 40 attorneys, it became known as one of the most prestigious in the state.
ARIZONA STATE
Gilbert Down to 2 Choices for Ocotillo Bridge Design

Design choices for the Ocotillo Bridge at Gilbert Regional Park have been narrowed down to two, and the Town Council is soliciting public input. The comment period runs through June 14th. The “Palo Verde” concept was one of the original four under consideration. The new “Desert Falls” design incorporates elements from the three earlier submittals.
GILBERT, AZ
Here’s what the City of Phoenix Stage 1 Water Alert means

Due to the shortage of water on the Colorado River caused by overallocation, prolonged drought, and climate change, the City of Phoenix has declared a Stage 1 Water Alert and activated its Drought Management Plan. City of Phoenix Water Services Department Director Troy Hayes made the announcement during a City Council subcommittee presentation​ on Wednesday, June 1.
PHOENIX, AZ
Arizona home appreciates 89% in 3 years

The most expensive home sold in Maricopa, Arizona from April 10-May 9 was a five-bedroom at 44314 W. Yucca Lane that sold April 29 for $595,000. The price for the home, which had since had its kitchen remodeled, is 89% more than its previously sale of $314,000 on May 30, 2019.
MARICOPA, AZ
Arizona's Minimum Wage Tied to Consumer Price Index Changes

PHOENIX (AP) — Concern about the inflation rate is widespread following a jump to a four-decade high earlier this year. In Arizona, rising inflation has an added twist: the state’s minimum wage is now tied to changes in the Consumer Price Index. If prices continue to rise robustly,...
ARIZONA STATE
Secrecy rules all when it comes to investigating Arizona judges

PHOENIX — The Arizona Commission on Judicial Conduct dismisses almost every complaint it receives: 97.2% of them. Are all of those dismissals justified? There’s no way for the public to know. The commission, which investigates and disciplines judges, operates under special rules that were created for Arizona’s court...
ARIZONA STATE
Maricopa County Officials Declare ‘Election Is Over’ as Newly Revealed Records Show 19,000 Ballots Were Counted After 2020 Election Day Deadline

Maricopa County election officials ignored questions Friday about an 11-page report by an election integrity group that say they discovered 20,500 ballots were received by the Maricopa County Recorder’s office — and subsequently counted — after the legal deadline of 7 p.m. on Election Day, November 3, 2020. Only 934 of those ballots, the groups says, were rejected for lateness. Joe Biden was certified the winner of Arizona by 10,457 votes.
Homes with pools sell for 30% more, study shows

Arizonans are blessed with warm, sunny weather almost year-round, which is why Arizona ranks as one of the top states in homes with pools per capita. While swim season is just starting in for much of the nation, in Phoenix, 9 months out of the year call for poolside weather with the average temperature hitting 87 degrees.
PHOENIX, AZ
836 acres of land in Surprise sell for $111.7M

Asante Development Partners, a venture between Lennar Homes, Pulte Homes and Taylor Morrison Homes, recently completed the purchase of a premier 836-acre land parcel in the city of Surprise, Arizona, for $111.7 million. The land parcel is located within the Asante Planned Community in north Surprise and includes 752 acres...
SURPRISE, AZ
VFW post celebrates 75th anniversary

Named in memory of Private Joseph F. Monfort, the Veterans of Foreign Wars (VFW) Post 9400 was chartered June 2, 1947. This month, the post will celebrate its 75th anniversary with the community. Monfort, an Arizona native and regular Army enlistee, was captured when Corregidor fell on May 6,1942. He...
PHOENIX, AZ
15 Best Things to Do in Fountain Hills, AZ

Expect an uplifting experience in the town of Fountain Hills in Maricopa County, Arizona. This central Arizona town at once elevates visitors’ spirits with its trademark fountain, touted as the world’s fourth-tallest. Fountain Hills spreads over 13,006 acres on the eastern foothills of the 3,500-foot tall McDowell Mountains.
FOUNTAIN HILLS, AZ
Arizona woman admits guilt in ballot collection scheme

PHOENIX (AP) — An Arizona woman accused of illegally collecting early ballots in the 2020 primary election pleaded guilty Thursday in an agreement with state prosecutors that saw the more serious forgery and conspiracy charges dismissed and limited any potential for a lengthy prison sentence. Guillermina Fuentes, 66, could...
ARIZONA STATE
Some troubling data for Mesa school officials

Parents, teachers and leaders hoped this school year would finally bring normalcy for Mesa Public Schools’ 56,000 students, but data presented by administrators to the Governing Board at a May 31 study session suggest that 2021-22 may have been just as rocky as previous years of the pandemic – or worse.
‘I’m not jumping in after you.’ Man drowns as police watch at Arizona town lake

A 34-year-old man who jumped in Tempe Town Lake to evade police drowned as three officers watched but failed to help, an Arizona police transcript shows. “I’m not jumping in after you,” an officer tells the man in a partial police transcript provided to Arizona’s Family and other news outlets, advising him to swim to a nearby pylon.
TEMPE, AZ
ADOT To Hold Santan 202 Widening Meeting

A virtual public meeting has been scheduled on Wednesday, June 8th, to provide information about a future project to widen Loop 202 Santan Freeway in the southeast Valley. The Arizona Department of Transportation and partnering agencies will host the virtual meeting about the planned Loop 202 project in the Chandler and Gilbert areas.
CHANDLER, AZ

