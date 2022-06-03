ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Blackmon leads Rockies against the Braves after 4-hit game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

Atlanta Braves (25-27, second in the NL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (23-28, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Friday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Braves: Max Fried (5-2, 3.10 ERA, 1.10 WHIP, 57 strikeouts); Rockies: Chad Kuhl (4-2, 3.56 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 38 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Braves -179, Rockies +153; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies play the Atlanta Braves after Charlie Blackmon’s four-hit game on Thursday.

Colorado has a 16-13 record in home games and a 23-28 record overall. The Rockies have the third-best team on-base percentage in the majors at .333.

Atlanta is 25-27 overall and 11-13 in road games. The Braves have hit 65 total home runs to rank fourth in MLB play.

The teams meet Friday for the second time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Connor Joe has nine doubles, three triples, four home runs and 13 RBI for the Rockies. Brendan Rodgers is 12-for-35 with two doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Austin Riley has 13 doubles, 13 home runs and 29 RBI for the Braves. Matt Olson is 12-for-39 with seven doubles, two home runs and eight RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 4-6, .288 batting average, 7.47 ERA, outscored by 27 runs

Braves: 6-4, .301 batting average, 4.35 ERA, outscored opponents by 12 runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Kyle Freeland: day-to-day (ankle), Helcris Olivarez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Kris Bryant: 10-Day IL (back), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Scott Oberg: 60-Day IL (arm)

Braves: Manny Pina: 60-Day IL (wrist), Tyler Matzek: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Eddie Rosario: 10-Day IL (eye), Jay Jackson: 60-Day IL (lat), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (undisclosed), Mike Soroka: 60-Day IL (achilles), Kirby Yates: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Padres open 3-game series against the Mets

New York Mets (37-19, first in the NL East) vs. San Diego Padres (33-21, second in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Carlos Carrasco (6-1, 3.63 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 51 strikeouts); Padres: Blake Snell (0-2, 4.80 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 18 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mets -110, Padres -109; over/under is...
SAN DIEGO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Denver, CO
State
Colorado State
Local
Georgia Sports
Atlanta, GA
Sports
Local
Colorado Sports
County
Denver, CO
Denver, CO
Sports
City
Atlanta, GA
The Associated Press

Reds host the Diamondbacks on 3-game home skid

Arizona Diamondbacks (26-29, fourth in the NL West) vs. Cincinnati Reds (18-35, fifth in the NL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Diamondbacks: Madison Bumgarner (2-4, 3.31 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 37 strikeouts); Reds: Hunter Greene (2-7, 6.19 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 64 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Reds -115, Diamondbacks -103; over/under is 9 1/2...
CINCINNATI, OH
The Associated Press

Angels host the Red Sox on home losing streak

Boston Red Sox (27-27, fourth in the AL East) vs. Los Angeles Angels (27-28, second in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Michael Wacha (3-1, 2.43 ERA, 1.01 WHIP, 27 strikeouts); Angels: Noah Syndergaard (4-3, 4.02 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 27 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels -127, Red Sox +108;...
ANAHEIM, CA
The Associated Press

Astros take on the Mariners in first of 3-game series

Seattle Mariners (24-30, fourth in the AL West) vs. Houston Astros (35-19, first in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Mariners: Robbie Ray (4-6, 4.93 ERA, 1.25 WHIP, 74 strikeouts); Astros: Cristian Javier (3-2, 2.41 ERA, 1.07 WHIP, 52 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Astros -162, Mariners +139; over/under is 8 1/2...
SEATTLE, WA
The Associated Press

Storm set to play the Dream Tuesday

Atlanta Dream (7-4, 3-3 Eastern Conference) at Seattle Storm (5-5, 2-4 Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: The Seattle Storm host the Atlanta Dream. Seattle went 21-11 overall last season while going 11-5 at home. The Storm averaged 21.3 assists per game on 31.0 made field goals last season. Atlanta went 8-24...
SEATTLE, WA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tyler Matzek
Person
Charlie Blackmon
Person
Kris Bryant
Person
Kirby Yates
Person
Eddie Rosario
Person
Austin Riley
Person
Scott Oberg
Person
Mike Soroka
Person
Matt Olson
Person
Chad Kuhl
The Associated Press

Mitchell, Indiana set for matchup with Atlanta

Indiana Fever (3-9, 1-8 Eastern Conference) at Atlanta Dream (6-4, 2-3 Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Kelsey Mitchell and the Indiana Fever play the Atlanta Dream. Mitchell ranks second in the WNBA scoring 19.4 points per game. The Dream are 2-3 against Eastern opponents. Atlanta ranks second in college basketball with...
ATLANTA, GA
The Associated Press

Guardians host the Rangers to begin 3-game series

Texas Rangers (25-28, third in the AL West) vs. Cleveland Guardians (24-25, second in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Rangers: Jon Gray (1-2, 4.83 ERA, 1.22 WHIP, 44 strikeouts); Guardians: Cal Quantrill (2-3, 3.52 ERA, 1.21 WHIP, 33 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Guardians -116, Rangers -104; over/under is 8 1/2...
CLEVELAND, OH
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

932K+
Followers
451K+
Post
419M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy