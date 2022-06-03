ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Markets

Russian rouble firms past 62 vs dollar, Yandex shares fall after EU sanctions

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0RlWxF_0fzAnJzB00

June 3 (Reuters) - The Russian rouble firmed past 62 to the dollar in Moscow trade on Friday while shares in internet giant Yandex (YNDX.O) fell sharply after EU countries imposed new sanctions against Russia.

EU countries have agreed their sixth package of sanctions against Russia over what it calls a "special military operation" in Ukraine, including an import ban on all Russian seaborne crude oil and petroleum products in six to eight months.

The rouble firmed despite the negative development, as it is continued to be driven by capital controls that Russia imposed to protect its financial system soon after sending tens of thousands of troops into Ukraine on Feb. 24.

At 1405 GMT, the rouble was 0.3% stronger against the dollar at 61.55 and firmed 0.6% to 65.11 against the euro .

The rouble has become the world's best-performing currency so far this year, boosted artificially by capital controls and supported by high prices for commodities, Russia's key exports.

New gas payment terms for EU consumers that require conversion of foreign currencies into roubles and a fall in imports have also supported the Russian currency, helping it to shrug off economic hurdles at home and risks of a looming default on sovereign debt.

Most of the gas payments were due in May, Gazprom and the Kremlin have said, and German, Italian and French companies agreed to use the new scheme where end-payments are made in roubles. Buyers from Denmark, Netherlands, Bulgaria, Poland and Finland were cut off after refusing to pay under the new rules. read more

Following lower activity from the foreign gas buyers to exchange foreign exchange for roubles, the euro continued to rise against the rouble and the dollar, Promsvyazbank said in a note, suggesting that the rouble might have found a balance between supply and demand against the euro and the U.S. dollar.

"The rouble looks balanced to us at the current levels, and we expect it to continue trading at 61-62 versus the dollar today," Sberbank CIB said in a note.

On the domestic bond market, yields on 10-year OFZ treasury bonds fell to 9.08% , their lowest since early 2022, after inflation data underpinned expectations for another rate cut by the central bank as soon as next week. read more

Russian stock indexes were down. The dollar-denominated RTS index (.IRTS) fell 2% to 1,172.9 points, while the rouble-based MOEX Russian index (.IMOEX) was also 2% lower at 2,293.3 points.

Moscow-listed shares in Yandex fell 6% on the day to 1,496 roubles after the sanctions prompted Arkady Volozh to step down as Yandex chief executive and leave the board. Yandex shares hit a record high of 6,217 in November. read more

Reporting by Reuters; Editing by David Clarke

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Vladimir Putin's younger lover and ex-wife among inner circle added to Ukraine war sanctions list as UK targets 'shady network propping up Russian leader's luxury lifestyle'

Britain added Vladimir Putin's younger lover and his his ex-wife to its Ukraine sanctions list today as it tightened the economic noose around his 'shady' inner circle. Alina Kabaeva, 39, a retired Olympic gymnast believed to be the depot's mistress, has been subjected to economic restrictions alongside Lyudmila Ocheretnaya, who was married to the tyrant, 69, until 2014.
LIFESTYLE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Arkady Volozh
IN THIS ARTICLE
#European Union#Eu Countries#Gazprom#Russian#Kremlin#German#Italian#French
Reuters

Factbox: Who is buying Russian crude oil and who has stopped

May 31 (Reuters) - Here is the response by countries and companies regarding purchases of Russian oil since the war in Ukraine started on Feb. 24. Australia, Britain, Canada and the United States have imposed outright bans on Russian oil purchases, while Group of Seven (G7) nations, including Japan, committed to ban or phase out imports of Russian oil on May 8. read more.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Finland
Country
Poland
NewsBreak
Commodities
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Markets
Country
Netherlands
Country
Russia
TIME

U.S.-Russia Tensions Rise Amid Biden Decision to Send Rockets to Ukraine

President Joe Biden’s decision Wednesday to provide Ukraine with advanced rocket systems that can strike targets from dozens of miles away gives Kyiv a new, much-needed advantage in their hard-fought war with Russia. After months imploring the U.S. to send long-range missiles, President Volodymyr Zelensky and the Ukrainian military will soon have a weapon with roughly twice the range of the current artillery pieces they are using to fight the better armed Russian troops that have invaded the eastern part of their country.
MILITARY
Reuters

Putin says 'Thank God' some foreign companies have left Russia

LONDON, May 26 (Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin said on Thursday that he was glad some foreign companies had left Russia because home-grown businesses could take their place, and he warned the West that Moscow would still find ways to acquire advanced technology and luxury goods. Putin has cast the...
ECONOMY
The Independent

European shipping firms ‘making a mockery’ of Russia sanctions as oil cargoes double

European companies have almost doubled their shipments of Russian oil since the start of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, despite desperate efforts by EU leaders to squeeze the Kremlin war machine by blocking Russia’s exports from global markets.Campaigners said EU-based shipping firms had made a “mockery” of plans to sanction Russia, and warned that a partial oil embargo announced this week would do little to hurt Mr Putin or shorten the war.The damning assessment came as exclusive new analysis, seen by The Independent, showed the extent to which shipping firms based in Greece, Cyprus and Malta had ramped up...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Russian oligarch begs EU to return £225m superyacht seized over war in Ukraine that was once at the centre of Britain's biggest divorce settlement

A Russian oligarch has pleaded with the EU to return a superyacht that was once in the middle of Britain's biggest-ever divorce settlement between him and his ex wife. Farkhad Akhmedov, 66, has filed legal papers in Brussels asking for sanctions placed on him over the war in Ukraine to be lifted so he can get back £225million superyacht MV Luna, which is currently behind held by Germany.
ECONOMY
The Independent

Moscow begins exporting Ukraine grain to Russia

A senior administrator in Ukraine’s Russian-controlled Kherson region said on Monday that they had begun exporting grain to Russia, in a move that is likely to anger Kyiv and deepen concerns over an impending global food crisis.“We have space to store [the new crop] although we have a lot of grain here,” Kirill Stremousov told Russian state-owned news agency TASS. “People are now partially taking it out, having agreed with those who buy it from the Russian side.”Since the start of the invasion on 24 February Russia has blockaded all of Ukraine’s seaports and interrupted its grain exports. This in...
INDUSTRY
CNBC

Russia-Ukraine war hits 100th day; Putin meets with African Union leader over Ukraine's blocked wheat exports

This has been CNBC's live blog tracking developments on the war in Ukraine. Follow the latest updates here. It is day 100 of Russia's war in Ukraine, which the Kremlin is still calling its "special military operation." Recent days have seen Russian forces gain significant ground in Ukraine's eastern Donbas, and they now control more than 90% of the region of Luhansk, the U.K.'s Ministry of Defense has said.
ECONOMY
Reuters

Reuters

467K+
Followers
336K+
Post
217M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy