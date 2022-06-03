ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Providence, RI

Summer food program feeds kids for free

jewishrhody.com
 4 days ago

PROVIDENCE – With summer right around the corner, it’s time to think about keeping children healthy while school is out. The Jewish Alliance of Greater Rhode Island provides free meals to children during...

www.jewishrhody.com

Comments / 0

jewishrhody.com

Help for households struggling to afford healthy food

Recent spikes in food costs have left many more households wondering how they will be able to make ends meet. Jewish Collaborative Services’ Kosher food pantry, called The Full Plate, is here to help those across the state who are struggling more than ever to afford healthy food for their families. We know that not all Jewish families live in or near Providence where the JCS Kosher food pantry is located, so we have decided to take our pantry on the road.
PROVIDENCE, RI
Westerly Sun

Charlestown's Meghan Jeffrey receives a gift from Make-A-Wish

Charlestown resident and wish recipient Meghan Jeffrey, 18, was a featured guest at the Make-A-Wish Massachusetts and Rhode Island's 10th annual Evening of Wishes, held at WaterFire Arts Center in Providence recently. The event raised over $390,000 to support the granting of life-changing wishes for Rhode Island children with critical illnesses.
CHARLESTOWN, RI
Uprise RI

Rhode Island is facing a mental health crisis and the General Assembly needs to act, say workers

Frontline staff at Butler Hospital on Blackstone Blvd in Providence hit picketed on Friday to call for urgent intervention in what Rhode Island healthcare officials have deemed a “mental health state of emergency.” They are calling on the General Assembly to invest funding from the American Rescue Act Fund to expand Butler’s capacity to treat the growing number of individuals who need help.
PROVIDENCE, RI
mybackyardnews.com

LOBSTER LUNCH JUNE 10, 2022

Lobster Roll, Lobster Wrap or Lobster Mac & Cheese Lunch. Our Lobster Roll, Lobster wrap, or Lobster Mac & Cheese Lunch program kicks off on Friday, June 10th, 2022 and now you can either eat your lobster lunch in our spacious hall or take it with you to your home or business.
FUN 107

Westport Families Mourn the Loss of Beloved Lees Market Butcher

On Friday, Lees Market of Westport shared the heavy news about the passing of their beloved employee, Mike Hanley. Hanley’s personality and work ethic were huge factors in the success of Lees Market over the years, and if you are from the Westport area, you are all too familiar with the smiling face that had been staring back at you from the meat counter for the past 40 years.
ABC6.com

Rental Relief program comes to a close in RI

PROVIDENCE, RI (WLNE) – Imagine a knock on the door of a home you’ve lived in for years – paying rent every month for three years to a person you thought was your landlord – only to learn it was all a scam. “He took it,...
ecori.org

Debate Over Free Passes Highlights Unique Funding for Narragansett Town Beach

NARRAGANSETT, R.I. — How much does it cost a town to run a beach?. Last month the issue got attention when members of the Town Council debated whether to award free season passes (but not free parking) to members of the Narragansett Indian Tribe. Council members voted to approve the passes by a vote of 3-2, but Parks and Recreation director Michelle Kershaw expressed concern over the solvency of the beach’s enterprise fund.
NARRAGANSETT, RI
worcestermag.com

Adoption Option: Meet Zach

Meet Zach! He was surrendered to the shelter, through no fault of his own, after being previously adopted from us about 5 years ago. Zach loves to play with all types of toys, enjoys walks, affection and car rides. Zach weighs 95 pounds and uses a harness during his leash walks. Zach is a very smart boy. His previous family spent a lot of time teaching him all of his commands. Zach can sit, lay down, give paw, high five and sit and stay when asked. Although very playful and fun, Zach does have a serious side too. He does not like to be bothered while eating or during nap times while on his favorite piece of furniture. Zach is looking for someone who understands these behaviors and can learn to live with and manage them. For these reasons an ideal home for him would be with adults only. Zach also prefers a home without other animals where he can be the king of the castle. Zach is on a medication called Apoquel for his allergies. We are unsure if Zach has food or environmental allergies, but this medication keeps him comfortable and should be something his new owners continue with him. Email the shelter at dogs@worcesterarl.org to find out how to set up an appointment to visit this handsome boy!
WORCESTER, MA
rimonthly.com

5 Places to Celebrate National Doughnut Day in Rhode Island

Who doesn’t love those sugary halos sent from heaven? Whether you have them with coffee, as a well-deserved treat, or even as an ice cream sandwich, there is much to celebrate about doughnuts. Luckily for you, Rhode Island boasts an abundance of gourmet doughnut shops that will make all of your confectionary dreams come true.
MIDDLETOWN, RI
fallriverreporter.com

Schools in Rhode Island and Massachusetts receive threats from same suspect

A list of schools in southern New England were the victim of threats. According to Providence Public Schools, several schools in Rhode Island and Massachusetts received threatening phone calls from the same person on Friday morning. Officials stated that it is believed that the threats were not credible, but felt it was important to keep families informed during this tense time.
ABC6.com

New dog park opens in Tiverton

TIVERTON, R.I. (WLNE) — The Raymond F. Jones Memorial Dog Park officially opened its gates Sunday morning in Tiverton. The park is one acre and located across the street from the town library, it opened at 10 a.m. According to a press release, the park was almost entirely built...
TIVERTON, RI
caninechronicle.com

Ladies’ Dog Club – Sunday, June 5, 2022

Show Name: Ladies Dog Club, Inc. Standard Image – Fritz Clark • Website: www.fritzclark.com. Dog Reg: GCHG Hi-Kel Terrydale Nanhall Mizzconceived [Bitch]. Breeder: H Keyes & Terrydale Knls. Dog Reg: GCHS Pooles Ide Sargeant Sloane CD RN AX AXJ XF [Dog]. Breed: Spaniel (Irish Water) Handler: Joanne Thibault.
WRENTHAM, MA
Westerly Sun

Nice catch, Gil!

Gil Bell of Charlestown, a longtime Sun subscriber, recently caught a 33" long bluefish weighing 11.88 pounds. Way to go, Gil!
CHARLESTOWN, RI
rinewstoday.com

Tonight: WaterFire – the spirit of Rhode Island

Join thousands of Rhode Islanders to welcome the summer season and a renewal of gatherings and celebrations, especially the outdoor kind. The WaterFire tradition opens tonight, Saturday, June 4th with the first Full Lighting at sunset – approximately 8:16pm and running until midnight. The event is so much more than the iconic lighting of cauldrons on the water – there are musical programs, vendors, food, art, shopping, and more. The “onshore” programming begins earlier – around 6:30pm – so gather the family, bring some friends, and enjoy an evening out.
PROVIDENCE, RI
ABC6.com

Pawtucket to close public buildings to honor Juneteenth

PAWTUCKET, R.I. – The City of Pawtucket will honor Juneteenth this year, giving city employees a day off, Mayor Donald Grebien announced Monday. Since Juneteenth will fall on a Sunday this year, all city buildings will be closed the following day, Monday, June 20. Pawtucket City Hall will re-open...
PAWTUCKET, RI

