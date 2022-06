CARDIFF, Wales (AP) — Joe Cordina knocked out Kenichi Ogawa in the second round to take the IBF super featherweight title from the Japanese boxer on Saturday. Cordina thrilled the crowd in his Cardiff hometown to earn his first world title and hand Ogawa defeat in his first defense of the title. It was also only Ogawa's second loss in 29 fights, and first in 10 years.

1 DAY AGO