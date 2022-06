It's been a tough few months for investors. After more than doubling from the COVID low in 2020, the S&P 500 has fallen 14%. It's been worse for growth investors. The technology-heavy NASDAQ has lost 23% of its value in 2022. The traditional ruler for a bear market is a 20% decline, so the NASDAQ is clearly in one, while the S&P 500 has been flirting with it.

STOCKS ・ 4 DAYS AGO