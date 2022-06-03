ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Kambosos vs. Haney – intense staredown during final press conference

 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBy Chris Williams: Lightweight champions George Kambosos Jr. and Devin Haney had an intense staredown during their face-off at the final press conference on Thursday ahead of their undisputed fight this Sunday night at the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia. Some boxing fans on social media saw fear in...

Boxing Scene

Devin Haney Outboxes George Kambosos To Become Undisputed at Lightweight

Devin Haney dared to be great and proved to be even better. The 23-year-old Las Vegas-based champ traveled to the other side of the world to fully unify the lightweight division. Haney delivered a masterclass performance in a twelve-round, unanimous decision win over George Kambosos Jr. Matching scores of 116-112 by judges Zoltan Enyedi and Benoit Roussel were far too close, while Pawel Kardyni had it 118-110 for the unbeaten American in their ESPN-televised main event Saturday evening (Sunday afternoon local time) in front of packed crowd of 41,129 at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia.
Boxing Scene

Haney on Paying Sanctioning Fees as Potential Undisputed Champion

Devin Haney is far from naive about the hefty financial costs that comes with being an undisputed champion today in boxing. Haney – the WBC lightweight titlist who is gearing up to face WBA, WBA, and IBF champion George Kambosos in a 12-round, 135-pound undisputed title bout June 4 at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia – noted in a recent interview that he understands that having all four titles in a division means having to give four separate sanctioning bodies a cut of his purse.
The Spun

Look: Paige VanZant's Top Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Photos

Saturday night was a huge night in the fighting world. We had a big UFC night in Arizona and a heavyweight battle featuring Canelo Alvarez in Las Vegas. Former UFC star turned Bare Knuckle Boxing fighter Paige VanZant is no stranger to big fight nights. VanZant has also become a pretty popular figure outside of the fighting ring.
The Spun

Longtime PGA Tour Golfer Resigns: Fans React

A longtime PGA Tour golfer is resigning to join LIV Golf. Kevin Na took to Twitter with the stunning announcement. "For 19 years, I've played on the PGA Tour and I have loved every minute of it," he said. "I appreciate the platform the Tour has provided me to play the game that I love and for the opportunities that have come with it. Recent developments in the professional golf world have given me a chance to reconsider my options. I would like the freedome to play wherever I want and exercising my right as a free agent gives me that opportunity. However to remain a PGA Tour player, I must give up my right to make these choices about my career. If I exercise my right to choose where and when I play golf, then I cannot remain a PGA Tour player without facing disciplinary proceedings and legal action from the PGA Tour.
The Spun

Tennis World Reacts To Serena Williams, Wimbledon News

As of now, Serena Williams is not expected to compete at Wimbledon this June. On Friday, the women's singles entry list for the Grand Slam tournament at the All England Club was released. Williams was not on the list. In 2021, Williams suffered a leg injury against Aliaksandra Sasnovich in...
Boxing Scene

Ryan Garcia on Haney Win: Absolutely NyQuil Type of Performance

Top lightweight contender Ryan Garcia was not exactly a fan of Devin Haney's performance on Saturday night (Sunday in Australia). At the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, more than 40,000 fans watched Haney (28-0, 15 KOs) box his way to a twelve round unanimous decision over George Kambosos (20-1, 10 KOs) to unify the WBC, IBF, WBA, WBO titles.
Boxing Scene

Atlas: Devin Haney Is Not a Big Puncher, His Umbrella Has Holes In It

Hall of Fame trainer Teddy Atlas gave his take on Saturday's big lightweight showdown between George Kambosos and Devin Haney. The two undefeated champions will collide for the WBC, IBF, WBO, WBA lightweight belts at Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia. Kambosos is coming off the biggest win of his career....
Larry Brown Sports

Video: Boxer delivers incredible knockout to win title belt

Boxer Joe Cordina delivered a serious knockout punch during his match against Kenichi Ogawa at Motorpoint Arena in Cardiff on Saturday night. The two featherweights were fighting with Cordina’s WBA super featherweight title and Ogawa’s IBF super featherweight title on the line. Cordina pulled off a stunning second-round knockout with a huge right cross that dropped Ogawa instantly.
Boxing Scene

BoxingScene.com's Television Pick of The Week - June 4

Pick It: World Champion George Kambosos vs. TBRB #4 Devin Haney (Saturday, ESPN, 10:00 PM EST) Being honest, the three best fights over the next few days are all must-see. This one gets the top spot because it will have an event atmosphere that dwarfs its peers. Some 50,000 fans...
BoxingNews24.com

Bill Haney has arrived in Australia, says “Kambosos, you in trouble”

By Huck Allen: Trainer Bill Haney has arrived in Australia at the airport and has reunited with his son, Devin Haney, and will be there tonight when he battles unified champ George Kambosos Jr. for the undisputed 135-lb championship. Bill has had problems getting a visa to make the trip...
Boxing Scene

Morrell: Benavidez Says Everyone’s Dodging Him; If David Is Looking For Me, I’ll Be Here!

David Morrell Jr. doesn’t think he is on Canelo Alvarez’s “radar.”. The unbeaten Cuban understands, too, that he would be a high-risk, low-reward option for Jermall Charlo if the undefeated WBC middleweight champion decides to move up to the 168-pound division. Caleb Plant is coming off a loss to Alvarez, thus Morrell doesn’t consider the former IBF super middleweight champion an appealing potential opponent.
BoxingNews24.com

Canelo softened up for Golovkin by Dmitry Bivol for Sept.17th

By Dan Ambrose: Gennadiy Golovkin will be getting a potentially softened-up Canelo Alvarez when the two meet on September 17th in their trilogy fight on DAZN PPV. Canelo (57-2-2, 39 KOs) is fresh off a one-sided shellacking at the hands of Dmitry Bivol on May 7th, but he’s going in what he believes is the path of least resistance in selecting 40-year-old Golovkin(42-1-1, 37 KOs) on September 17th.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Video: Alarming scene in African boxing bout as stunned boxer fights non-existent opponent

Uncomfortable scenes were captured in a recent boxing bout in Africa. On Sunday afternoon, a video emerged of then-unbeaten boxer Simiso Buthelezi becoming puzzled and swinging in mid-air opposite to his opponent Siphesihle Mntungwa during their contest for the WBF African lightweight title. The bout took place at the Greyville Convention Centre in Durban, South Africa.
The Spun

Look: Former UFC Star Paige VanZant Shares Racy Photos

Former UFC star turned Bare Knuckles Boxing fighter Paige VanZant knows how to build a social media audience. VanZant has amassed more than 3 million followers on her Instagram account. Earlier this summer, Paige shared some racy photos of herself on vacation. "Bonnie and Clyde," she wrote. VanZant, who's getting...
MMAmania.com

George Kambosos vs. Devin Haney start time, full details for ESPN title fight

One of the biggest lightweight title fights in recent boxing memory will unfold later this evening (Sat., June 4, 2022) live on ESPN/ESPN+ from inside Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia, as George Kambosos Jr. (20-0, 10 KO) puts his WBA (Super), IBF, WBO and The Ring lightweight titles on the line against WBC lightweight champion, Devin Haney (27-0, 15 KO).
Boxing Scene

Jeff Fenech Slams Kambosos Corner For Lack of Urgency, Bad Game Plan

Australian boxing legend Jeff Fenech is furious with the corner of former world champion George Kambosos. On Sunday, at the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Devin Haney outboxed Kambosos over twelve rounds to become the undisputed world champion at lightweight. The judges issued scores of 118-110, 116-112, 116-112 - with Haney...
