The Associated Press

WVa plant to start making electric school buses in September

 3 days ago

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A Canadian electric school bus manufacturer will begin production at a West Virginia facility in September, officials said.

In January, GreenPower Motor Co. Inc. signed a lease-purchase agreement for a 9.5-acre (3.8 hectares) manufacturing facility in South Charleston. The company announced Thursday that it will take possession of the facility in August and start producing zero-emission buses the following month.

Gov. Jim Justice said at a news conference that his administration will work with the company to demonstrate the electric buses in school districts statewide.

Under President Joe Biden’s $1 trillion infrastructure plan, the Environmental Protection Agency will offer rebates to school districts of up to $375,000 toward the purchase of larger electric buses and $285,000 for smaller ones to replace diesel-powered vehicles. An additional $20,000 per bus is available for battery-charging infrastructure, GreenPower spokesman Mark Nestlen said.

“In essence, they can almost get those buses for free,” Nestlen said.

The buses can run 140 miles (225 kilometers) on a single charge and recharge in as little as 3.5 hours.

Vancouver, British Columbia-based GreenPower plans to hire up to 200 workers initially with the potential to add up to 900 new jobs when full production is reached in two years.

WOWK 13 News

What’s that large flame in Institute?

INSTITUTE, WV (WOWK) — If you’re driving down I-64 or on Route 25 in Institute, you may ask yourself: “what is that large flame going up into the sky?” According to the Kanawha County Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management’s Twitter, work at the Institute Industrial Complex by US Methanol will cause a large, […]
INSTITUTE, WV
