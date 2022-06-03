Kentucky officials award $2.8M in transportation funding

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) — Kentucky officials have awarded $2.8 million in transportation funding for 27 projects in 16 counties and four cities across the state.

Most municipalities plan to use the funding to resurface deteriorating roads, but projects in Anderson, Edmonson and Hickman counties will support economic development, Gov. Andy Beshear said Thursday in a statement announcing the funds.

The projects “support much-needed repairs and economy-boosting infrastructure upgrades,” Beshear said.

At least 28 miles of local roadways will be resurfaced and improvements will be make to areas that connect to existing and emerging business sites.

“The summer is an active construction season, and this funding comes at the best time for local communities to refresh local roads after a harsh winter and address a backlog of routes in need of maintenance,” Kentucky Transportation Secretary Jim Gray said.