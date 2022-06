Reading the Robert Price article about the burned out honky-tonks and historical losses to our Bakersfield Sound triggered a memory of when, in 1952, I challenged my Bakersfield High School girlfriends into making the rounds of the local honky-tonks. We just wanted to see where these places were; we certainly were not planning on going inside any of these nefarious beer drinking joints that had been talked and gossiped about as some of the most dangerous, full of drunken cowboys and rough roustabouts from the oil fields, and fascinating because our local country musicians were getting a bit of fame.

