ROCKLAND (WGME) — A man was critically injured and died from his injuries in Rockland Saturday morning after a garage collapsed on him. According to the Rockland Fire Department, workers on scene at 52 Crescent Street called 911 to report that a worker was trapped underneath a garage that was being demolished. Rockland emergency crews arrived within minutes and worked for the next hour to first remove the building from him and then to revive him. But police said that Kendall Ross, 37, of Rockland, later was pronounced dead.

ROCKLAND, ME ・ 1 DAY AGO