ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Video Games

Genshin Impact: The Best Yelan Build

By Ethan Webb
thenerdstash.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYelan is a Hydro character from Liyue in Genshin Impact, currently featured in the “Discerner of Enigmas” Banner that began on the release of the 2.7 Update. Needless to say, her personality and design have already made her a fan favorite among many in the community, yet some might be wondering...

thenerdstash.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Voyager is sending ‘impossible data’ back to Nasa from the edge of the Solar System

Nasa’s engineering team is investigating a mystery taking place on the Voyager 1 spacecraft.Voyager 1 is the most distant human-made object in existence, having launched 44 years ago. It is currently operating at the edge of the solar system, flying through the “interstellar medium” beyond the Sun’s influence.However, scientists found that the craft is receiving and executing commands from Earth successfully – but the readouts from the probe’s attitude articulation and control system (AACS) do not reflect what is actually happening on board Voyager 1.The system maintains the craft’s orientation, keeping its antenna pointed precisely to the Earth so...
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Benzinga

A 'Potentially Hazardous' Asteroid Is Approaching Earth

A “potentially hazardous” XXL-sized asteroid traveling at approximately 30,000 miles per hour is expected to zoom by the Earth later this week — but unless it makes an unexpected left turn over Albuquerque, it is not expected to make contact with the planet. What Happened: According to...
ASTRONOMY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Video Game#Hydro#Yelan Are Energy Recharge#Hp
Space.com

Watch black holes and the stars that feed them dance in this mesmerizing NASA video

A new NASA video shows some of the black holes closest to Earth, as well as the stars that feed them. The visualization shows 22 X-ray binaries in both our Milky Way galaxy and the neighboring Large Magellanic Cloud. In each pair, the black hole is shown as a black dot at the center of an orange-red accretion disk; the star is shown as a bluish- or yellowish-white sphere scaled to match its size, according to a NASA statement accompanying the video.
ASTRONOMY
Universe Today

Civilizations Don’t Even Need Space Ships to Migrate From Star System to Star System

In about 5 billion years, the Sun will leave the main sequence and become a red giant. It’ll expand and transform into a glowering, malevolent ball and consume and destroy Mercury, Venus, Earth, and probably Mars. Can humanity survive the Sun’s red giant phase? Extraterrestrial Civilizations (ETCs) may have already faced this existential threat.
ASTRONOMY
scitechdaily.com

The Sun Is Spinning Round Again: Solving Part of the “Solar Problem”

An international team of astronomers has succeeded in developing a model to solve part of the “solar problem.”. All was wrong with the Sun! A new set of data in the early 2000s brought down the chemical abundances at the surface of the Sun, contradicting the levels predicted by the standard models used by astrophysicists. Frequently challenged, these new abundances made it through multiple new analyses. As they seemed to prove correct, it was thus up to the solar models to adapt, especially since they serve as a reference for the study of stars in general. A team of astronomers from the UNIGE in collaboration with the Université de Liège, has developed a new theoretical model that solves part of the problem: considering the Sun’s rotation, which varied through time, and the magnetic fields it generates, they have been able to explain the chemical structure of the Sun. The results of this study are published in the journal Nature Astronomy.
ASTRONOMY
SlashGear

NASA Tools Up To Explain This Decades-Old Moon Dome Mystery

In 2017, almost five decades after the last manned mission to the moon as part of Apollo 17, NASA announced the launch of its Artemis program. The goal of this program was multi-pronged. In the short term, it aimed to reinvigorate the U.S. Space program by resuming manned missions to the moon. In the long run, the Artemis program would enable further exploration of the moon for scientific purposes, thereby forming the basis of establishing a long-term sustainable human presence on the lunar surface.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Genshin Impact
Engadget

NASA chooses two companies to develop next-gen spacesuits

NASA's going to need new suits to accompany astronauts to the Moon for its Artemis I mission, and now we know who's going to be making them: Axiom Space and Collins Aerospace. The two companies will develop next-generation suits that'll be used both for spacewalks on the ISS, in addition to Moon exploration. NASA says it has defined the technical and safety standards around the new "xEMU" equipment (Exploration Extravehicular Mobility Unit), but it's up to these partners to deal with "design, development, qualification, [and] certification" as well as building the necessary support equipment.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
scitechdaily.com

NASA’s DAVINCI Space Probe To Plunge Through Hellish Atmosphere of Venus

Last year, NASA selected the DAVINCI mission as part of its Discovery program. It will investigate the origin, evolution, and present state of Venus in unparalleled detail from near the top of the clouds to the planet’s surface. Venus, the hottest planet in the solar system, has a thick, toxic atmosphere filled with carbon dioxide and an incredible pressure of pressure is 1,350 psi (93 bar) at the surface.
ASTRONOMY
hackernoon.com

Elite Dangerous Deep-Space Explorer's Guide: Ships

Whether you're heading out to mine or going to discover a new planet, you need the right ship for the job. Learn what to consider before spending millions on your next ship. Senior Software Engineer On an exciting journey to learn new things all the time. About @halexmorph. A couple...
INDUSTRY
Universe Today

A new Kind of Solar Sail Could let us Explore Difficult Places to Reach in the Solar System

Solar sailing technology has been a dream of many for decades. The simple elegance of sailing on the light waves of the sun does have a dreamy aspect to it that has captured the imagination of engineers as well as writers. However, the practicalities of the amount of energy received compared to that needed to move useful payloads have brought those dreams back to reality. Now, a team led by Amber Dubill of John Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory and supported by the NASA Innovative Advanced Concepts (NIAC) program is developing new solar sail architecture that might have already found its killer app – heliophysics.
INDUSTRY

Comments / 0

Community Policy