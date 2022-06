OAKLAND (AP) -- Nick Pivetta pitched two-hit ball over seven innings to win his fifth consecutive start and the Boston Red Sox beat the Oakland Athletics 8-0 on Saturday.One day after Nathan Eovaldi pitched six scoreless innings in Boston's series opening win, Pivetta went one better than his teammate and extended a streak of strong starts over the past month by the right-hander."It wasn't as easy as it looked. It was 100 pitches and he had to grind, especially the last inning," Red Sox manager Alex Cora said. "We had a feeling that he was going to have a good...

BOSTON, MA ・ 20 HOURS AGO