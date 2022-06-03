Barclays Downgrades Moody's Corp (MCO) to Equalweight

Tuesday marks the last chance for investors to receive the next dividend payout from BNY Mellon Alcentra Glb DCF. The company announced on Wednesday that it would pay shareholders a monthly dividend of 5 cents per share. On Wednesday, BNY Mellon Alcentra Glb will go ex-dividend, meaning the stock will trade lower to reflect that payout. In other words, the stock will likely open 5 cents lower than it would have opened on any other day.

STOCKS ・ 2 DAYS AGO