Stranger Things: Jamie Campbell Bower says co-star was left ‘in tears’ because he was ‘so scary’ on set

By Louis Chilton
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

Stranger Things star Jamie Campbell Bower has claimed that he left one of his co-stars “in tears” with his “scary” on-set demeanour.

*Minor spoilers for Stranger Things season four below*

In the latest season of the hit Netflix sci-fi series, Bower plays Peter Ballard (AKA Henry Creel and One), who transforms into the monster Vecna.

Speaking to The Hollywood Reporter , Bower was asked whether his co-stars were frightened of him on set, and he singled out the reaction of Eleven actor Millie Bobby Brown .

“Millie. She was terrified, absolutely terrified,” he said. “She’s a very open, receptive individual as a soul. I’ve become very friendly with her parents, too, and her mom finds it hilarious.

“Every time I see her, she will say, ‘Millie thought you were so scary! She’d call me. She was in tears. She said, ‘Jamie wasn’t there anymore!’”

Bower has been defended by fans for his approach to acting on the series , with some describing the process as “method acting done right”.

In the same interview, he also described other instances in which co-stars were scared of him. “I remember the boy that plays Fred in episode two, he was very spooked,” said Bower.

“He found it scary. And the poor actress who plays Chrissy. The Chrissy kill was my first day on the job and I would be talking to myself in the house; she’d be in the hall and I’d be in the bathroom calling out her name, and she was really spooked. Also, we filmed that at four in the morning, which doesn’t help! That’s scary for anyone.”

Stranger Things can be streamed on Netflix now.

RELATED PEOPLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
