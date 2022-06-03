ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Immigration

Asylum seekers threatened with Rwanda deportation under Priti Patel scheme ‘go on hunger strike’

By Tom Batchelor
The Independent
The Independent
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gERB7_0fzAee9H00

More than a dozen asylum seekers being housed at an immigration removal centre near Gatwick airport reportedly went on hunger strike after the Home Office threatened them with deportation to Rwanda .

Seventeen people from Syria, Egypt and Sudan are said to have taken part in the protest at Brook House after they were told they would be sent to the central African nation as part of the UK government’s new agreement to “offshore” the asylum process.

The group, some of whom said they had begun to self-harm as a result of their imminent removal, were reportedly warned that taking part in the hunger strike could lead to them being “prioritised” for a flight to Rwanda.

Home secretary Priti Patel has said she is “absolutely determined” that the UK will send migrants to Rwanda despite the prospect of legal challenges being mounted by human rights groups.

Earlier this month the Home Office started issuing “notices of intent”, informing some individuals they were “in scope for relocation”.

The removal directions confirm to people they are being sent to Rwanda, and when, with the first flight expected to depart on 14 June.

But those among the group of 17, who ended their five-day hunger strike on Wednesday, said they would rather die than be placed on deportation flights.

A Syrian man wanted for avoiding military service told the BBC that when he heard he was due to be flown to Rwanda he started hitting himself.

He said he was “ready to die, but not be moved to Rwanda”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0JYCuc_0fzAee9H00

Reports said another was told they should “eat so you can get on the aeroplane in good health”, while one was informed that their protest risked speeding up their deportation.

“Your refusal of food and/or fluids will not necessarily lead to your removal directions being deferred. In the interests of your health and safety we may prioritise your removal from detention and the UK,” a letter reportedly sent to the group, and seen by The Guardian , said.

A Home Office spokesperson said the “health and welfare of those in immigration detention is of the utmost importance” and said they took “every step to prevent self-harm or suicide, including a dedicated welfare team on-site at each immigration removal centre, responsible for identifying vulnerable individuals and providing assistance to support individuals’ needs”.

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Priti Patel
travelnoire.com

Here's What Black Expats Wish They Knew Before Relocating To East Africa

There is something about relocating to East Africa that gets us excited and ready to book that one way ticket, immediately. With Black expats taking the cues and making homes around the world, East Africa is a favored destination. Rich traditions, bustling art scenes, magical safaris and diversity in languages and landscapes, this is a top Travel Noire region.
LIFESTYLE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rwanda#Deportation#Seeking Asylum#Hunger Strike#The Home Office#Brook House#African#Syrian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Advocacy
Country
Syria
NewsBreak
World
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
BBC
Country
Egypt
The Guardian

I came here to save my life. By sending me to Rwanda, the UK threatens it again

I am an asylum seeker from Iran. I have been given a notice from the Home Office that I will be one of those flown to Rwanda on 14 June. I don’t know how you would feel about that prospect. For my part, I am considering suicide to avoid being forcibly sent there. And I can tell you that most of the other asylum seekers who are in the same situation as me are also considering suicide. We feel there is no other choice for us. The Home Office has locked us all up in detention centres; everyone is feeling very bad.
U.K.
The Atlantic

Something Dark Unfolded in Jerusalem This Week

They don’t make Orthodox rabbis like Aharon Lichtenstein anymore. A polymath born in 1933, he received rabbinic ordination from Yeshiva University and a doctorate from Harvard, and set out to bridge traditional Judaism with modern life and culture. Lichtenstein moved to Israel in 1971, where he spent the next four decades educating students in his religious humanistic tradition and preaching political and territorial compromise with Israel’s Palestinian neighbors. He drew upon his vast Jewish legal erudition to defend the Israeli government’s right to evacuate settlements and cede land for peace, condemned anti-Arab violence, and rebuked rabbis who eulogized the notorious Jewish terrorist Baruch Goldstein. In 1995, the co-head of Lichtenstein’s yeshiva, Holocaust survivor Rabbi Yehuda Amital, even served as a minister in Israel’s government to lend religious support to the Oslo Accords.
RELIGION
Reuters

California should pay reparations to African Americans, task force says

June 1 (Reuters) - A California task force released a 500-page report detailing the state's role in perpetuating historic discrimination against African Americans, while recommending an official government apology and making a case for financial restitution. The document made public on Wednesday explained the harms suffered by descendants of enslaved...
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Scottish Secretary backs Prime Minister to continue

Scottish Secretary Alister Jack has said he will support the Prime Minister in a confidence vote.The threshold of 54 MPs submitting letters to the backbench 1922 Committee to force a vote on Boris Johnson’s leadership was passed on Sunday, chairman Graham Brady said.With a secret ballot of MPs scheduled for Monday evening, ministers and other MPs have been voicing their support for Mr Johnson as pressure continues to mount in the wake of the Sue Gray report.The Prime Minister has my full support, and I will be voting to back him tonightAlister JackMr Jack, unlike others in the Scottish Tories,...
POLITICS
The Independent

European shipping firms ‘making a mockery’ of Russia sanctions as oil cargos double

European companies have almost doubled their shipments of Russian oil since the start of Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine, despite desperate efforts by EU leaders to squeeze the Kremlin war machine by blocking Russia’s exports from global markets.Campaigners said EU-based shipping firms had made a “mockery” of plans to sanction Russia, and warned that a partial oil embargo announced this week would do little to hurt Mr Putin or shorten the war.The damning assessment came as exclusive new analysis, seen by The Independent, showed the extent to which shipping firms based in Greece, Cyprus and Malta had ramped up...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Independent

Ex-minister Jesse Norman submits no confidence letter and says PM’s response to Partygate ‘grotesque’

Former minister Jesse Norman has submitted a no-confidence letter in Boris Johnson, calling his response to the Partygate report “grotesque”.In a letter to the prime minister posted on social media, the MP for Hereford and South Herefordshire said Mr Johnson had presided over “a culture of casual law-breaking” in Number 10.Mr Norman said the prime minister’s current policy priorities were “deeply questionable” and that there were no circumstances in which he could serve in a government led by him.He warned any breach of the Northern Irish Protocol would be “economically very damaging, politically foolhardy and almost certainly illegal”.“You are...
POLITICS
The Independent

The Independent

682K+
Followers
215K+
Post
308M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy